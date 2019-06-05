Best lease deals of the week: Large family cars

Leasing can be an affordable, practical route into having your own private car, but it's not always easy to tell the good deals from the duds.

The experts at our sister magazine What Car? work hard to find you the best pay-monthly schemes, taking into account mileage allowance, montly outlay, contract length and initial deposit. We'll be bringing you the best deals they find from a different segment each week.

This week, it's large family cars:

£1486 deposit, £248 per month, 48 months, 8000 miles per year

Comfortable (at least on the optional Comfort Dynamic suspension), classy, very well built and, despite having just two doors, reasonably practical. Could do with being a little more exciting to drive.

