Roll-on subs: Monthly subscriptions work for streaming music, but what about cars?

“It’s becoming popular with people on workplace probationary periods who are unsure what the future holds or others who are currently car-less but considering a job move that might come with one,” says FlexiFleet manager Gary MacDonald.

FlexiFleet’s monthly rental includes an allowance of 2000 miles, maintenance, breakdown cover and road fund licence. Assuming the customer wants to continue renting, after six months their car is replaced by a new one.

“Some customers choose to have a convertible in summer and a 4x4 in winter,” says MacDonald. “FlexiFleet suits drivers doing over 12,000 miles a year. If they’re doing less than that, leasing is probably cheaper. At the other extreme, for someone doing 24,000 miles, FlexiFleet is certainly cheaper.”

Thrifty buys the cars it rents (it’s the UK’s biggest purchaser of BMWs) and after six months is keen to sell them on, which is why most of them are premium brands in high specifications, fitted with desirable options. The cheapest car it offers, at £324 per month including VAT, is a Mini Cooper Classic 3dr and the most expensive, at £2268, a BMW i8 convertible. Wright’s Mini costs £380 per month and his X2 £536. Because he’s renting two cars, these prices include a 5% discount.

Wright heard of FlexiFleet through a friend, a professional rugby player, just as his lease on an X5 was ending. Sam liked the concept and since he’d just invited his girlfriend to relocate from Spain to the UK, decided to sweeten the move by treating her to a new BMW M4 cabriolet through the rental company, at the same time renting a Volkswagen Golf GTI for himself.

Shortly after, the couple bought a puppy that – as puppies are wont to do – became much larger, so Wright swapped the M4 for an X2. When his Golf was sold at six months, he replaced it with a Mini Cooper S, which he plans to change for a Range Rover Sport in time for Christmas.

How does a FlexiFleet deal compare with leasing? For a BMW 320i Sport auto, FlexiFleet quotes £550 per month including VAT, maintenance, breakdown, road tax and 2000 miles per month. The deposit, which is refundable, is also £550 and the rental arrangement can be terminated at any time without penalty after one month.

There are many leasing providers and readers should shop around for the best rates but, at random, we approached First Vehicle Leasing and asked it to quote for the same model on two, 24-month deals with maintenance – one based on 15,000 miles a year and the second 24,000.