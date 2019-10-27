Roll-on subs: Monthly subscriptions work for streaming music, but what about cars?

Car subscription services, where you have the use of a new or used car including all expenses bar fuel for the price of a monthly payment, are gaining ground in the UK. Providers include Wagonex and Drover, which also powers schemes for car makers. Traditional rental companies including Thrifty and Europcar operate similar schemes.
But while a subscription, or monthly rental, might be a convenient and inexpensive way to browse recorded music or have a phone, is it a convenient and inexpensive way to run a car?
Sam Wright, 33, is a self-employed building surveyor living in Surrey. He has two cars – a Mini Cooper S 3dr auto and a BMW X2 xDrive20d M Sport X auto. Neither is leased or on a PCP; instead, he’s renting them.
“I’m done with leasing,” he says. “I’ve had X5s, Q7s, a GLC 43 AMG… I’ve put down £10,000 deposits, paid up to £1800 a month and been clobbered with £2500 excess mileage charges. There’s been maintenance, consumables and road tax to pay for, too, and always the worry my circumstances will change. I need a more flexible solution.”
He reckons he’s found it with FlexiFleet. It’s a scheme run by Thrifty and, although anyone can take advantage of it, it was created for sports professionals who can’t be sure how they’re going to be fixed financially from one season to the next. Consequently, FlexiFleet requires only a modest, refundable deposit equivalent to one month’s rental and a commitment to rent for only the first month, after which the customer can return their car without penalty. Insurance is the customer’s responsibility.
For me, subscriptions for music (Tidal) and tv (Netflix & NowTV) work because I get access to a huge range of music or TV programmes & films for LESS THAN the cost of a single album or dvd. I don't see how car subscriptions will ever become mainstream unless the cost gets far cheaper and the flexibility of vehicles gets far greater, ie being able to swap vehicles as your mood takes you, electric car fir your Monday - Friday commute, a comfortable luxury family car for a day out with the kids on Saturday and a sports car for Sunday for example.
