Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus 2019 UK review

Such is the fame of the Model 3 that its design already feels familiar, despite it being relatively new to the UK. It’s not exactly the prettiest of designs, but it’s certainly distinctive.
In terms of view from the driver’s seat, there’s nothing else currently on the market quite like a Tesla – and the Model 3 distills its distinctive approach further.
The dashboard is dominated by a massive touchscreen, used for virtually all of the car’s controls, with physical controls and other screens kept to an absolute minimum. It’s a design that Tesla’s many fans likely claim showcases the future, while the firm’s many critics would likely cite as an exercise in form over function. The truth, as is often the case with Tesla, is somewhere in between.
Certainly, even a Tesla fan might grudgingly admit having to plough through touchscreen menus to adjust the steering wheel rake and reach is needlessly complicated. Likewise, Tesla critics might, if pushed, accept that the stripped-back, spacious interior does feel a little bit special and, once you’ve adjusted, works quite well. That said, critics might also find it easy to spot the occasional use of cheaper materials in some areas.
The speed is displayed in the top corner of the screen and, once you override your instincts, is as easily within your eyeline as the traditional behind-the-wheel locations. The few physical controls – two behind-the-wheel stalks and two on-the-wheel controllers – are usefully multi-function and handle the controls you most need when driving.
And, after all, it’s driving where the Model 3 really scores. With its single motor, the Standard Range Plus has a top speed of 140mph and a 0-60mph time of 5.3sec. That compares to 145mph and 4.4sec for the twin-motor Long Range, but it hardly feels lacking in power. The instant torque provides effortless, smooth acceleration. It may not have the Ludicrous modes or absolute top speed of higher-spec Tesla models, but you’re never left wanting for more.
Notably, unlike many electric cars, the Model 3 doesn’t offer the ability to adjust the regenerative braking effect, which actually reduces the ability to better control it and to maximise the range of the 50kWh battery.
The steering offers pleasingly rapid changes of direction, although it can be a little numb and lacking in feedback. Even if you aren’t exploring the full reaches of the Model 3’s torque, it drives well; it’s smooth and refined, conveying a quiet sense of luxury. The ride isn’t as refined as rivals' and there’s more road noise than you’d expect from a car pitched as a premium saloon to rival the BMW 3 Series.
jameshobiecat
Dynamics?
Peter Cavellini
Good second hand buy?
Still just too pricey, still not got the quality premium finish inside, just too spartan inside, are the European brands better?
Peter Cavellini.
Lanehogger
That interior still doesn't do it for me
Worst thing for me about the Model 3, like the Model S and Model X, is the interior and the virtual lack of buttons for simple functions. I'm all for simplicity and stylish cabins with a lack of clutter but that screen to me is far too large and distracting, from the glare to having to navigate to do even the simplest of things, especially when on the move. I'd probably just find the day to day use of such a cabin up totally infuriating. It seems like the days of intuitive and easy to use interiors are fast becoming a thing of the past with many manufacturers. Style and technology doesn't always mean progress.
Overdrive
Lanehogger wrote:
Agreed.
IMO, the hype over this car seems to have blinded the devotees to the awful and mind-numbingly dull looking interior, which looks a bare window sill with a tablet stuck on it. Also, sticking nearly all the car's functions on one single screen, makes that screen a single point of failure, should it break down or stop working for whatever reason.
And that's not to mention the utterly charactless jelly-mould exterior styling of the Telsa model3. Think I'll pass on the model 3, If and when I go for an electric car.
Leslie Brook
.
Confused:
You follow this statement
"it’s smooth and refined, conveying a quiet sense of luxury"
Immediately with this contradiction
"The ride isn’t as refined as rivals, and there’s more road noise than you’d expect"
"Pressurised container: May burst if heated"
Cenuijmu
Are Tesla going to do this but with the bigger battery
from the more powerful one with AWD? The performance seems more than adequate and would negate any issues of range in comparison. Seems like there is a slot for it within the range at a price point between the two.
I think the interior looks spartan but also futuristic, it's not my cup of tea but I can see why it appeals.
ricky bennici
They did it was the long
Configurations
Standard RWD Plus
£39,990
Long-Range Dual Motor AWD
£48,990
Performance Dual Motor AWD
£52,640
LP in Brighton
Silly question, but how much does this actually cost?
There are three prices quoted in this article, respectively from top to bottom £39,990, £37,340 and £36,340 (after gov't grant). Presumably one of these is right, though no doubt it will have changed between placing the order and the car actually being delivered.
I'd like to see some better information about range in electric car reviews beyond quoting the maker's WLTP figure (which presumably excludes any high speed running?). A return to the days when magazines published steady speed consumption figures ranging from say 30 to 100mph would be pretty informative, and would highlight the non linear way energy consumtion rises with speed.
That said 5 miles per kWh (252miles/ 50kWh) does seem remarkably efficient on the test cycle.
ricky bennici
Good review
As for dynamics as mentioned by James , I've had the chance to drive the long range rwd and the long range awd. The rwd did break loose cornering hard but the pretty aggressive TC stepped in limiting power untill the car corrected itself. The AWD was solid , felt a little heavier but turned like it was on rails .
Honestly I can't recommend a test drive enough for anyone who is interested. Even if your not have a test drive anyway, words don't quite do it justice.
My experience with Tesla sales people has been great in the past, they don't seem like traditional dealerships I've visited before.
