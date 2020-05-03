Simply the best: the top cars owned by the Autocar team

Poverty is, I always think, a rubbish excuse for such a patchy car ownership history as mine – but, having been a lowly paid staff motoring hack all my life, it’s all I’ve got. The total roster of cars listed by the DVLA as having had Matthew Roderick Saunders as registered keeper include a Triumph Acclaim L, Peugeot 306 XTDT, Ford Fiesta Zetec, Fiat Cinquecento Sporting, another Ford Fiesta Zetec and our current Mazda CX-5 family jalopy. None are worth writing about (although that hasn’t stopped me doing just that about several of them on these pages over the years).

I’m currently ‘looking after’ a seven-year-old Range Rover Sport SDV6 for my father, who has recently given up driving and has asked me to sell it on his behalf. It’s, well, lovely really, and more tastefully understated – copper paint with two-tone cream-and-black leather, HSE Black run-out trim – than you might think a Sport could ever be. And I am, inevitably, getting quite attached to it and fast running out of excuses to explain why I haven’t sold it yet.

When Dad bought the car a couple of years ago, he did it in spite of the advice I gave him that a used L320 would break down and go wrong (neither of which it has done), and at a time when I thought of any Sport as little more than a Land Rover Discovery in a sharp suit.

And now? Well, for Mike’s sake don’t tell him, but let’s just say I’m glad that fathers aren’t always duty-bound to follow advice given by their supposedly expert progeny.

Westfield SE - Matt Prior

I was young, lived walking distance from the office, sometimes borrowed a car from work and couldn’t stretch to a Caterham. So I bought a Westfield SE – the original unoriginal Seven.

It was on a Q-plate, in yellow, with a lumpy 1700 Ford crossflow and a four-speed ’box and was tidy enough to drive. Well, it steered okay, and it made a good noise through Weber carbs and, one night, when the exhaust had a hole in it, a passenger told me it shot out quite decent flames.

I never used it on track but I did a fair few road miles, almost treating it like a daily hack. It had a hood but no heater, but that didn’t matter because the engine and ’box would toast your legs anyway. Eventually I needed some money for a house deposit, so it had to go. I didn’t mind then but now I think I’d enjoy it just as much, if not more, today.