Britain's Best Driver's Car: Our favourites of the last three decades

The original won because it was a car like no other we had encountered. Then as now a Caterham provided a more intense driving experience, but for sheer purity of feel nothing could come close to the original Elise back then, and I suspect precious few since. Truth is, it was a far from perfect car in 1996 and needed to be driven a certain way. It was tricky beyond the limit in certain regards that, were a modern car to exhibit such characteristics, would probably rule it out of contention today

The Series 2, while heavier, is a far more forgiving car while losing none of the Elise character in the process. It’s very much a car you wear, its various controls feeling more and more like natural extensions of yourself the harder you drive it. Even with the 156bhp of this 111S model, there is always more grip than go, which in another car might be frustrating. But the Elise never was one for power-sliding, and in fact one of the reasons its feel is so unpolluted and naturally balanced is because Lotus refused – and still refuses – to fit the limited-slip differential that is so essential for those who live to go sideways. It’s a car for savouring driving at its simplest and most pleasurable, and at that it still stands comparison to anything out there.

But while the Mazda and Lotus disguise their age quite brilliantly well, the Ferrari is quite the reverse. The 550 Maranello did the double in 1997 and 1998, but compared with the modern missiles Maranello makes today, it feels like it’s from another era entirely. It feels soft even in Sport mode (yes, electronic dampers, even then), there’s not much grip and in a straight line it doesn’t even feel that quick. Briefly, I wondered what it was doing here.

I was forgetting some old Ferrari lore. If this car’s modern equivalent – the 812 Superfast – was only fun when you really started to work it hard, no real driver would buy one because they would understand that the conditions in which it could be safely so driven don’t exist on the public road. But down at the 550 Maranello level, such rules did not apply. Indeed, the key to enjoying this car stems from the very fact that, ultimately, it’s not that rapid.

Which means this big old Ferrari, with its 5.5-litre V12, is very, very accessible. And when you start to drive it as its makers intended, the rewards are not only easy to find but they are also well worth the effort. No current Ferrari I’ve driven steers this well, and while the company now employs devilishly clever electronics to keep things pointing in the right direction, or to keep you on the track even when they’re not, what the 550 has is simply the most delicious natural balance.

This car, kindly supplied by James Esdaile and looked after by Nick Cartwright Specialist Cars, felt a little soft in the quickest curves, but given the age of the car and the fact that its owner was waiting back in the pits, it didn’t seem appropriate to push on further to discover whether the dampers were no longer in the first flush or whether that’s just what they do.