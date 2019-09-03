James Ruppert: with small cars, choose substance over style

It’s funny how some car buyers just want something that is funky-looking and on-trend, when really all they need is a hard-working hatchback. Here’s what Ryan said to me: “Hey James, I’m looking for a small and cheap motor to run between local schools for my sports coaching company. I’ve looked at a Smart car and a Toyota iQ. Could you recommend any?”
Well, the Smart is quite an old bit of kit now and the Toyota iQ is no longer with us but that doesn’t make them bad choices. The Smart is well proven and the Toyota is a Toyota, so it won’t break down. Both are small and neither is that cheap, although a tidy 2003 Fortwo Passion with 50k miles is around a grand and a proper warranted iQ from 2009 is £2500. That’s not too bad, but if you’re using a small car for work, it can turn out to be not that practical – especially a minimally booted Smart. That’s why an old-school shopping hatch is always going to be a better idea.
The Ford Ka won’t be around for that much longer, but I rather like them. I was surprised that a pre-Aston grille example from 2009 is just over £1000. The mileage was 100k, but it had service stamps and was at a dealer, so they had a responsibility if anything was awry. For that money, it would be a three-door 1.2 Zetec.
Ryan might find he wants a couple more doors, so let’s think Kia Picanto. They’re mostly privately owned and well looked after. Picantos have tiny wheels and do look a bit toy-town, but a 2004 1.1 SE with lots of MOT and a fresh service for £700 is pretty good going. It would do a spectacular job and keep Ryan running for a year without a worry, proper cheap motoring and high-50s economy.
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
The rise and rise of premium
The rise and rise of premium brands and the decline in the mid market shows that Ryan isn't alone and it isn't confined to the buyers of small cars.
Not surprised he wants an UP, it's widely recognised as the best in the class and that's reflected in used car prices. A used car might be with you for 5 years or longer so why spend it in a poorly driving car with a cheap interior.
LP in Brighton
Ford Ka discontinued?
Well the Mk2 model was stopped three years ago, but replaced by the Fiesta-based Ka+ which is still a relatively new model. Surely that's not being dropped after just three years?
Overdrive
How about a small automatic?
Any recommendatjions on small used automoatic runabout, that's quick enough to keep up with day to day traffic?
Eva boswell
Online Best Job Forever
Best offer ... Google paid for everyone online work from home 729 to 935 Dollars per day.My younger sister has been without work for two months and the prior month her check was $27358 by working at home for 3 hours working a day and earnings can be even greater over time ... So I started
...................... >>>>>>>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
Eva boswell
lillyamber
really your post is great UK
really your post is great UK essay writers online.
Add your comment