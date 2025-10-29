Seat Ibiza review

From £20,015

Once a superstar in the supermini class, can the elderly Ibiza find a new lease of life?

It's no coincidence that the launch of this updated Seat Ibiza was soundtracked by Alphaville's hit Forever Young.

This fifth-generation car first arrived in 2017 and shot straight to the top of its class, scoring highly for refinement, comfort and practicality, but it has since survived on a series of light updates. 

Seat insiders reckon the 'Ibiza' name is more recognisable than the brand to which it is attached, so it's going nowhere.
And so it proves once again: with much of the competition having been killed off in recent years, Seat is hoping that another carefully considered nip and tuck is all the Ibiza needs to keep it feeling fresh.

DESIGN & STYLING

2026 Seat Ibiza rear quarter tracking

The exterior changes on the new Ibiza amount to slightly sharper contours around the front and rear bumpers and new LED lights at either end. 

It's an angrier, sportier look that Seat says is supposed to capture a new and younger audience. 

In grey, the Ibiza does a good impression of a baby Cupra.
Inside, the Ibiza gets some new soft-touch materials and, in the range-topping FR trim we've tested so far, a set of supportive and well-cushioned bucket seats.

While the changes are restrained, in this case that’s not cause for criticism.

INTERIOR

2026 Seat Ibiza dashboard

The Ibiza’s old-school feel means it’s among the most intuitive cars around, with clicky buttons and dials for the climate controls and on the steering wheel – which is actually round.

If you have any gripes with the interior design trends of late, the restrained Ibiza is well worth a look.

The Ibiza's buttons and dials have a satisfying click to them, serving up a reminder of how excellent the Volkswagen Group's interiors were a generation ago.
The driving position is sound too, even for those plumper of waist, with well-placed pedals, plenty of room for your legs and all the other controls situated where you intuitively expect them to be.

The assault of black plastics creates a dour ambience, but there isn’t a single creak or rattle. Given that Seat is being repositioned as the Volkswagen Group’s entry-level brand, this feels up to par.

The only real glitches are the infotainment touchscreen’s laggy responses and the lack of clear access to the ADAS menu: it’s buried in the digital instrument panel, with access to it provided by the steering wheel buttons, and there aren't any markers on those buttons to tell as you as much.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

2026 Seat Ibiza front quarter tracking grey

Initially, only one engine will be offered in the UK: a 1.0-litre turbo triple. It can be had with 94bhp and a five-speed manual gearbox or 113bhp and either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

It’s a perfectly sufficient combination: torquey and refined at town speeds, with enough grunt to get up to motorway pace within the length of a slip road.

Mild-hybrid engines are due to join the line-up in 2027, when the Euro 7 emissions regulations come into force.
It isn't as charismatic as the three-cylinder powerplant found in the rival Peugeot 208 or Citroën C3, though, lacking those engines' signature growl in favour of lower noise and vibration.

The auto’s upshifts are rapid and well timed to make the most of the narrow torque band, although it takes a moment to kick down under a heavy throttle.

We've yet to try the 94bhp unit or the manual gearboxes after the Ibiza's latest update, but they haven't been altered.

Previous experience with them suggest we should expect them too to feel sufficient, if not quite as brisk at the top-end as the full-fat option.

The five-speed manual is particularly long-geared, capable of hitting the national speed limit in its second ratio.  

European buyers are offered a 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder with 148bhp, but this isn't available in the UK. Our experience with this unit in the Seat Arona crossover suggests it's slightly more refined at normal speeds but markedly louder when pushed hard, and that it doesn't feel significantly punchier in normal driving. 

Refreshingly, the ADAS functions aren’t that intrusive in the Ibiza. Even the speed warning buzzer isn’t too annoying, sounding just once when you exceed the detected limit.

RIDE & HANDLING

2026 Seat Ibiza front tracking grey

The Ibiza’s air of overall competence is aided by its handling.

The steering is accurate and precise and body movements are well controlled both vertically and laterally, instilling a sense of confidence on twistier back roads.

It feels as though this chassis has unrealised potential, which makes the decision not to build a Cupra Ibiza hot hatch all the more disappointing.
It doesn’t deliver much feedback, however, and feels too light even in the FR’s Sport mode.

This isn’t a fun car: it simply isn’t communicative enough to immerse a keen driver, nor is the engine all that charismatic. But it is very effective at making progress without fuss.

The ride remains composed when crossing expansion joints at speed and larger obstacles don’t send a jolt into the cabin: they’re nicely rounded off.

Cars in lower trims (with smaller alloys than the FR’s 17s) should prove even comfier, although we have yet to sample these following the Ibiza's facelift. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

2026 Seat Ibiza front quarter tracking

The Ibiza is priced competitively against its rivals, being cheaper than the closely related Volkswagen Polo and offering a decent standard kit list.

It has been undercut by a new breed of cut-price options such as the C3, but its mature, relaxed driving experience and well-built interior justify the extra cost. 

Seat is being repositioned as the Volkswagen Group's entry-level brand, but it remains to be seen how that will affect pricing and residual values in the long term.
The Ibiza should also prove one of the more frugal options in its class, with its official fuel economy rating of 54.3mpg closely matched in the real world.

Around 50mpg should be possible on a longer run with a light throttle, but it dips somewhat trundling around town.

VERDICT

2026 Seat Ibiza front quarter static

The Ibiza is as strong as it ever was. As key rivals fall by the wayside (the Ford Fiesta, Kia Rio and ‘real’ Mazda 2 have died and the Renault Clio is about to go on hiatus until 2027), it seems set to grasp a new lease of life.

Indeed, by resisting the temptation to follow the crowd and introduce a massive touchscreen, or to shear the interior of its buttons, Seat has produced one of the most inuitive cars on the market today.

Seat deserves praise for sticking with its guns and keeping the Ibiza the same simple, easy-going option that it always was.
Whether this latest round of updates will be enough to sustain the Ibiza's success as time marches on and an entirely new generation of rivals comes to the fore, only time will tell.

But for now, it's a comfortable, relaxing and decently affordable option that stands out for its simplicity. 

