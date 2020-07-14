Ford F-150 Raptor vs the Cotswolds: US truck on UK roads

What is it the politicians like to call it – the ‘special relationship’? That shared set of values that supposedly bonds Great Britain and the US.
They would have you believe our two nations are really one and the same. Same political ideologies, same cultural tendencies, same social make-up. Separated by the Atlantic Ocean and precisely nothing else.
And yet, if you ever saw the US’s best-selling car, the Ford F-150, parked in a movie set-picturesque Cotswold village – vast knobbly tyres pressing heavily into ancient cobbles, vibrant paintwork and bright orange running lights positioned as abruptly against sandstone brickwork as graffiti on marble – you’d think we had nothing at all in common but the planet on which we live.
For all that they seem completely absurd in an English village, though, Ford’s F-Series trucks are nothing short of a phenomenon in North America. Last year, 896,764 of them were sold globally, the vast majority of those staying within Canada and the US. The F-Series range also includes the F-250 and F-350, right the way up to the gargantuan F-750, which is the sort of thing you’d use to tow a stack of felled redwoods. But most of the trucks Ford shifted last year were F-150s, just like this one. In fact, the F-150 isn’t just America’s favourite car – it’s the best-selling vehicle in the world, full stop.
Amazing, really. It’s like a party that we Brits haven’t been invited to. You can’t buy an F-150 in the UK through official channels but, if you were really determined, you could import one yourself. You could even find somebody to convert it to right- hand drive, after which you’ll have spent close to six figures. Which kind of begs the question: what is the US’s favourite car like to drive in Britain?
This isn’t just any F-150. It’s the F-150 GT3, although Ford prefers to call it the Raptor. But like a Porsche 911 GT3, the Raptor has been completely overhauled and re-engineered, given much more power and kitted out with trick suspension components. It has all the single-minded purpose of a 911 GT3, only for a very different sort of task.
Will86
I still want one
The Fiesta doesn't look as dwarfed by the F-150 as I'd expect, but then it has grown a lot over it's lifespan. Perhaps a side by side shot with a Ranger would be helpful. Looking forward to a Ranger Raptor, perhaps with the 2.3 ecoboost rather than a diesel.
K_A
Hmm...
The F-150 isn't the world's best-selling vehicle. That title belongs to either a Japanese car or another American car.
Nonetheless, the F-150 Raptor is a very cool car if you can ingress as there's some serious ground clearance despite the side steps.
typos1
What a badly written article
What a badly written article - the F150 is NOT the US' beast selling car, its the best selling vehicle and its a truck. The best selling car in the US is the Honda Civic. And the F150 isnt even that big - its smaller than a 7.5 ton truck and there are plenty of them on UK roads. Clearly Dan, youve never driven a 7.5 ton truck, in fact it would appear, from the way youve written this, that youve never driven anything bigger than a classic Mini.
owenmahamilton
Article in magazine
Quite a lot of the article as printed in this weeks magazine that I received today as a subscriber appeared to be missing, there wer two large white spaces where text was clearly meant to go and what was written made no sense as it was clear that words were missing.
James Attwood
Re: Article in magazine
Yes, this was the feature in the magazine today. A production glitch outside our control meant not all the text appeared, so to ensure everyone had access to all the words we decided to put up online today.
Cé hé sin
Price
The price in America of £36,000 odd doesn't include tax so you're not comparing like to like if you relate that to prices on this side of the pond.
Symanski
And there's the F-250 and F-350.
F-150 is the baby, there's also the F-250 and F-350.
F-250 is a larger version of a pickup but the F-350 seems to be the basis of what we'd actually recognise as a truck!
Size is something you've got to witness for yourself. They don't look big at all in the US, but when you see a Range Rover here it looks massive but in the US it's tiny.
ianp55
Ford F-150
I'm surprised that Ford haven't built an RHD F-150 for the Australian and other RHD markets,if Isuzu,Mitsubishi,Nissan & Toyota can sell pickups inspired by the products of the Big Three,why not try selling the real thing. Pickups have been moving upmarket over the past couple of decades and even Mercedes have put a three pointed star on a Spanish built Nissan and asking £40k for it, Wheras the Raptor is the hot F-150 there's some pretty smart plush versions of the truck as well, so if it was priced and specced right Ford Of Europe could have a bigger brother for the Ranger,after all it only took fifty years to produce a RHD Mustang and look how well it's done. So give it a thought Ford after all UK customers might give the real thing a go rather than pale imitations.
Englishcowboy
What!!
Englishcowboy
Add on
