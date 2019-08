New Cars 2019: What's coming and when?

The DBX was first shown as a concept in 2015. Little has carried over to the production car in tangible terms, but the ethos is the same, with Aston trying to keep the model as sleek as it can while also giving it the practicality of a five-door layout. Aston has shown off some development pictures of the DBX snaking sideways on the gravel forest stages of Wales Rally GB to prove that it’s serious about giving the car off-road performance credibility, too.

The DBX has a new aluminium and composite architecture inspired by that used on Aston’s front-engined, rear-wheel-drive sports and grand tourer models. It’s of Aston’s own design and not related to any Mercedes, as reported elsewhere. Mercedes will, however, supply the DBX’s electrical architecture. Expect Aston’s own V12 and its AMG-sourced V8 engine to be offered, a couple of years before the hybrid technology arrives. That’s also set to be sourced from AMG.

A close-up look at the Aston Martin DBX

Ford Focus ST estate

Ford's new generation Focus ST is as much about offering daily usability as it is about being a fast and thrilling hot hatchback. So it's no surprise that the estate variant is making a comeback for 2019.

Already revealed and due to arrive in dealers next month, the ST estate can name a shrinking set of rivals including the Seat Leon Cupra ST and Skoda Octavia vRS estate. Available with a 276bhp 2.3-litre petrol engine and a 187bhp 2.0-litre diesel, it's expected to weigh around 50kg more than the standard Focus, but brings the benefit of a 600-litre boot.

New Ford Focus ST estate loads up at Goodwood

Hyundai Ioniq facelift

Hyundai is giving its Toyota Prius challenger a range of updates to capitalise on its success with fleets and private buyers alike. A series of external tweaks to the look are most noticeable, but of more importance is the healthy 36% improvement in all-electric range for the EV model - now up to 182 miles.

Kit and technology upgrades across the board also feature on the Korean model, which is available in battery electric, parallel hybrid and plug-in hybrid form.

Hyundai Ioniq: UK pricing confirmed for updated model

McLaren Senna GTR

The McLaren Senna was one of our favourite supercars of last year, with true racing car performance in a road-legal package. But this is McLaren, seemingly one of the most restless companies around, so, almost inevitably, a Senna GTR is on the way. Priced at £1.1 million plus taxes and with only 75 being built, it’s not only more powerful but also set to be lighter than the standard model.

New McLaren Senna GTR: specs and price confirmed

Nissan Juke

Perhaps the most important here: the all-new Juke is the difficult second album. With more than a million sales of the current car in eight years, Nissan will be praying it can recreate that success in the face of a massive onslaught of rivals with a new take on the SUV's polarising design. Teaser shots and spied prototypes suggest the design will be a recognisable evolution of the outgoing car on the outside, but expect a revelation in terms of interior space, quality and technology.

2020 Nissan Juke: New preview of revamped crossover shown