New Cars 2019: What's coming and when?

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
Not a fan of the turbocharged flat-four engine found in the 718 Cayman? The new GT4 model is the antidote to please enthusiasts. Alongside the mechanically similar, roofless 718 Boxster Spyder, the latest Cayman GT4 brings back the naturally aspirated flat-six in new 4.0-litre form, putting out 414bhp.
It'll do 0-62mph in 4.4sec and hit 188mph flat-out, but the GT4 isn't about breaking speed records. It aims to be the most involving model in Porsche's sports car line-up, with a manual gearbox, downforce-boosting exterior revisions and a bespoke suspension setup.
New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder land at Goodwood
Porsche Taycan
The Taycan is the most important car Porsche has ever made. Yes, more important than the first 911. Why? Because it’s Porsche’s first electric car, and the most radical addition to its line-up since the Cayenne SUV.
It’s Porsche’s attempt to prove it can make a sporting four-door EV to rival anything Tesla makes. And, with the firm investing £5.3 billion in an electrification programme, it’s our first taste of whether Porsche’s biggest ever bet will pay off. While you have to consider the Taycan in that context, when it’s launched at September’s Frankfurt show, it’s important to remember that it’s still ultimately just a car.
New Porsche Taycan: Prices, specs, on-sale date and performance
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
Land Rover’s sleek mid-range Range Rover model has received the same treatment as Range Rovers before it, adding a top-of-the-range SVAutobiography trim to its line-up.
It makes use of the the venerable supercharged 5.0-litre petrol V8, found in the equivalent Range Rover Sport, giving it prodigious power and torque figures alongside less-than-desirable econony figures. But what makes the Velar different from other hot SUVs is that it has been tuned for comfortable grand touring, rather than out-and-out driving thrills.
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic review
Renault Megane RS Trophy-R
There's no beating around the bush here: the hardcore Trophy-R version of Renaultsport's latest Megane is the fastest front-wheel drive production car to ever lap the Nurburgring.
Renault's performance division has been cleverer than simply chucking a load more power at the Trophy-R: there's less weight, down by 130kg, through stripping out non-essential items and the use of materials such as carbonfibre and titanium. The active rear-steering system has been junked, too. A thorough re-engineering job sees the introduction of adjustable Ohlins dampers and aerodynamic revisions, too.
But there's also no getting away from the price. Entry level variants are just over £50,000, with another £10,000 added for a Carbon pack and £10,000 on top of that to have yours specced exactly like the lap record-breaking car. With just 32 examples coming here, it'll be exceedingly exclusive.
Renault Megane RS Trophy-R 2019 review
Skoda Superb iV
Skoda’s flagship Superb model has been revamped, with new technology, design tweaks and an updated engine range for the Volkswagen Passat rival.
Notably, the revised powertrain line-up includes a Superb plug-in hybrid for the first time, kick-starting Skoda's electrification programme and adding another feather in the cap of the versatile and voluminous mid-size saloon.
HiPo 289
Jaguar I-Pace
Globally the Tesla Model 3 will be the big news IMHO.
Looking forward, it will be fascinating to see how Porsche transitions the 911, one of the most iconic vehicles ever, to hybrid power.
Byzantine
Aston Martin Zagato Speedster
Will it look like all the others - or like the concept which screams 'Ferrari' - and is there anyone still left who hasn't yet jumped on to the SUV bandwagon with something big and ugly?
Garsone
johnwick20
rollsroyce
manolisK
I hope Sergio has a plan...
Where is Alfa? And I mean Alfa Alfa not FIAT Alfa. Dear Mr Sergio, I assume you have heard of the expression "running to stand still"? The others are moving on, while Alfa stays put? Fix the (real/perceived) criticisms of the Giulia/Stelvio in a refresh. Add awesome sound system (it does not have to be a known brand) as standard, as I bet few spec it anyway but many will appreciate. Smaller Giulia/SUV? Sort of Giulietta/156? What about slightly raised ground clearance, I mean slight, and give it a 5 door (gran?) coupe body? I am in on this.
Oh wait, you liked the Steve Jobs approach- Say nothing until it is actually ready to ship? Well, if anyone had a plan, he did. And the rumour sites were predicting very close to the actual outcome, so we knew what to expect and some of us waited for the leaked "surprise".
If Jaguar can be turned around, and I think their cars are also half a point below the Germans in the things that don't really matter but sound good in the reviews (touch screens? Really?), and some South Asia countries can rattle the same Germans, why can't the huge FCA do it right with the world's most loved but undersold brand?
Spanner
Please autocar
Spare us the picture of the bentayga. It's nearly Christmas after all, and if you don't remove it, Santa might put you on the naughty list. Please.
jonboy4969
I assume you have never
I assume you have never driven a Bentayga - well i have many times and it is a true brilliant car in all ways...... dont trash it until you have tried it.
pauld101
Bentyaudiga
Only if you're on the inside looking out and you've never driven a real Bentley. The VW clones have no lambswool rugs, no Wilton carpet, no mirrored burr walnut reflecting its pattern across the dash and fore-aft down the door cappings. When you're on the outside of a Bentayga looking in, you struggle to keep your lunch down.
Chop-chop, cost-cut. Truly ghastly.
jonboy4969
pauld101 wrote:
Umm, Yes i have, i have drived the supercharged Blower, and thats about as real as you can get, as well, as many bentleys and Rolls from the 40's-70's, in fact i will be at the Burleigh RR and Bentley event where i will be driving six cars - including the new Phantom 8.. and new Bentley Conti GT....
