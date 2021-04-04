Noughties but nice: The best pre-2010 used cars

A comfy, great-value saloon that won’t let you down? That would be the Accord, my friend. You can pay through the nose for something prestigious and German, but this hardy Honda won’t need half as much TLC as the years go by. Its cabin may be relatively tight, but it will still seat four adults without too much squeezing. We would avoid the diesel in favour of the rather more straightforward 2.0-litre petrol. Specs are pretty decent overall; EX gets most of the required toys.

One we found 2010 2.0i VTEC EX, 39k miles, £6950

Porsche 911

Almost everyone wants a 911; it’s one of those ‘icons’ people bang on about. Yet the entry price isn’t as prohibitive as you might imagine – if you filter your searches carefully. In our target range is the 996 model, which does have issues, but being careful is the only way to buy a Porsche in any case. There are loads of versions to choose from, and the ‘basic’ Carrera seems to do it for most. Upkeep costs and Porsche-branded consumables will bring a bit of a reality check, and you will want to get very familiar with the symptoms of IMS bearing failure.

One we found 2003 3.6 Targa, 90k miles, £19,499

Audi TTS