New Ford Mondeo to launch in 2021, official document reveals

Ford will launch an all-new Mondeo in early 2021, a parts tooling catalogue published on its European website appears to confirm.
The document, which dictates the specialist tools that dealers will need to work on upcoming models in Ford’s product plan, lists a tool for the rear axle assembly of the “2022 model year Mondeo CD542”.
The CD542 model code was originally assigned to the replacement for the Fusion – the North American version of the Mondeo – before Ford decided to not replace that model directly. The document appears to reveal that the Mondeo name will live on, while the release date of the tool itself indicates the new model will be launched in the second half of next year.
Perhaps the most interesting revelation in the catalogue is that the Mondeo-specific tool is for the removal of a rear leaf spring. No European Ford passenger car currently uses leaf springs, with the Mondeo having used a far more typical coil spring set-up for each of its four generations. This seems to suggest that the new Mondeo will feature a transverse leaf spring rear axle similar to that used on models such as the Volvo XC90.
Crossroads
Although there's doubtless going to be the hand-wringing that "Ford is too late/they are fools to stop making saloons", I'm comfortable that they made the decision. Years ago when I did all this nonsense for a living I worked with GM and they had a proposition for Vauxhall/Opel of "flexibility" which I barely grasped as the product barely realized it. But, if Ford can own (a big if) the crossover space that they link to (electrical, connected, whatever) ability then they could carve out a point of differentiation.
SUV is about "utility" and although boring-sounding, it's the market today. Maybe someone (maybe Ford, maybe not) could define "ability" in terms of a crossover? One that has enough ability in terms of looks and 10% less perceptual bulk to have a niche. Subaru is killing it in the US in this space and yet few else do - instead slavishly following the dominant SUV segment. Salon cars as we know it are dead, and we need to move on, I wonder if a personality-rich, technology intriguing "ability" car might be a path Ford could exploit? The Puma looks interesting when one takes off the anti-SUV mindset of the old boys so maybe Ford has a new direction?
Presume you worked in Vauxhall Marketing. Almost impossible to read, and could be summarised down to “find a new niche and own it”.
Vauxhall still have appalling marketing.
I'll tweak your critique..easy to read...complete b**ll*cks.
When the MPV came out, it was
Now it is being replaced by - wait for it - a slightly high estate car.
There is no underlining sense to this mindless crowd following. It is just a reaction of fear and zero creativity.
Retreat
With FORD the motto appears to be 'if you can't beam em give up'.
And by the time diesel versions of this model are 'on the road', 2022'ish, who knows where the market will be?
FORD - To little, To Late, To Expensive!!
Says the VW fanboy.. You couldnt make it up.. Keep taking the pills..
Keep making it up Volvo boy
Funny that, I've been accused of being a Suzuki, Vauxhall, Tesla fanboy and now a VW fanboy. In other words you talking %$^, again.
The one thing Cityboy you can never deny is you are a total Volvo fanboy, no matter what they do or don't do you will praise and defend them, at the same time attack others who have a different opinion.
Keep reading the Volvo brochures!
Mondeo agogo.....
Ford have got to join in because it’s the sector where most are sucked into buying, maybe cutting models to save money?, more money to develope new designs?, who knows, but, a jacked up Mondeo, and it’ll have to be better than the last one, will sell, there are still faithful Fordites out there.
Fords stopped selling years ago
When nobheads saw German brands as the way to go, perceived quality, brand snobbery, cheap finance based on inflated residuals
Looks good
If it looks like Autocar's rendering, then it might do well, depending on pricing, of course. Ford's new design theme, starting with the latest Focus, is developing nicely. Yes, it's just a taller estate car, but estate cars have always been very practical, so why not?
