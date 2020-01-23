New Ford Mondeo to launch in 2021, official document reveals

Parts tooling catalogue published on Ford of Europe's website suggests crossover-inspired Mk5 model will be a hybrid
23 January 2020

Ford will launch an all-new Mondeo in early 2021, a parts tooling catalogue published on its European website appears to confirm. 

The document, which dictates the specialist tools that dealers will need to work on upcoming models in Ford’s product plan, lists a tool for the rear axle assembly of the “2022 model year Mondeo CD542”.

The CD542 model code was originally assigned to the replacement for the Fusion – the North American version of the Mondeo – before Ford decided to not replace that model directly. The document appears to reveal that the Mondeo name will live on, while the release date of the tool itself indicates the new model will be launched in the second half of next year.

Perhaps the most interesting revelation in the catalogue is that the Mondeo-specific tool is for the removal of a rear leaf spring. No European Ford passenger car currently uses leaf springs, with the Mondeo having used a far more typical coil spring set-up for each of its four generations. This seems to suggest that the new Mondeo will feature a transverse leaf spring rear axle similar to that used on models such as the Volvo XC90

Ford Mondeo

Ford Mondeo

Ford's family car is now in its fourth iteration, but is the Mondeo ready to take the fight to a world burgeoning with rivals?

Autocar understands that such a set-up would help save space for packaging a battery pack, likely for a conventional or plug-in hybrid powertrain. The current Mondeo Hybrid loses much of its luggage space due to the battery pack being mounted under the boot floor.

One likely candidate is the set-up used by the new Kuga PHEV SUV, which combines a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with a 10.3kWh battery pack and an electric motor to deliver 222bhp and a 34-mile electric-only range. 

As first scooped by Autocar last summer, the new Mondeo is expected to adopt crossover styling cues, although it now looks less likely to be classified as an SUV. Sources close to Ford suggest that it will continue with hatchback and estate bodystyles, despite the ontrend design influence. Recent spy shots of a development mule, based on a Ford Focus Active Estate with an extended wheelbase, fit this notion.

The test mule features a number of obvious characteristics that point to a radical repositioning for the Mondeo. The suspension, for example, has been raised considerably for a more SUV-like stance, while the protruding wheels hint at a widened track for enhanced interior space. We can also see that the donor car has been extended behind the B-pillar to fit the new model's platform. 

Although the Fusion name has been dropped for the US market, the next Mondeo is intended to be launched in North America and beyond, unlike Ford’s bespoke European models. In the US, the model is being compared by insiders to the Subaru Outback, a very popular high-riding estate car. It is believed the intention is to also use it as an indirect replacement for the S-Max and Galaxy, but it's unclear if Ford can package seven-seats into such a car. 

By the time the new model is launched, Ford will have discontinued four MPV model lines. The MPV market has been hit hard in recent years, and as a result Ford recently ended production of the B-Max, C-Max and Grand C-Max. The Galaxy and S-Max will likely follow next year. 

The B-Max has in effect been replaced by the Puma compact SUV, and Ford will look to steer C-Max customers into the new Kuga SUV. Mondeo and S-Max buyers will be targeted by the new model, and Galaxy users moved towards the smaller Transit Edge seven-seater.

In 2018, Jim Farley, Ford’s president of new business, technology and strategy, hinted at the move away from conventional cars towards what he called ‘utility’ bodystyles. He said the thinking behind the move into medium-rise crossovers is that customers will get “utility benefits without the penalty of poorer fuel economy”. 

Ford Focus prices increased as entry variant dropped

Ford to launch three new model names by 2024 in Europe​

Exclusive: the future of Ford, according to its bosses

Cersai Lannister

16 July 2019

Although there's doubtless going to be the hand-wringing that "Ford is too late/they are fools to stop making saloons", I'm comfortable that they made the decision. Years ago when I did all this nonsense for a  living I worked with GM and they had a proposition for Vauxhall/Opel of "flexibility" which I barely grasped as the product barely realized it. But, if Ford can own (a big if) the crossover space that they link to (electrical, connected, whatever) ability then they could carve out a point of differentiation.

SUV is about "utility" and although boring-sounding, it's the market today. Maybe someone (maybe Ford, maybe not) could define "ability" in terms of a crossover? One that has enough ability in terms of looks and 10% less perceptual bulk to have a niche. Subaru is killing it in the US in this space and yet few else do - instead slavishly following the dominant SUV segment. Salon cars as we know it are dead, and we need to move on, I wonder if a personality-rich, technology intriguing "ability" car might be a path Ford could exploit? The Puma looks interesting when one takes off the anti-SUV mindset of the old boys so maybe Ford has a new direction?

 

Paul Dalgarno

16 July 2019
Cersai Lannister wrote:

Although there's doubtless going to be the hand-wringing that "Ford is too late/they are fools to stop making saloons", I'm comfortable that they made the decision. Years ago when I did all this nonsense for a  living I worked with GM and they had a proposition for Vauxhall/Opel of "flexibility" which I barely grasped as the product barely realized it. But, if Ford can own (a big if) the crossover space that they link to (electrical, connected, whatever) ability then they could carve out a point of differentiation.

SUV is about "utility" and although boring-sounding, it's the market today. Maybe someone (maybe Ford, maybe not) could define "ability" in terms of a crossover? One that has enough ability in terms of looks and 10% less perceptual bulk to have a niche. Subaru is killing it in the US in this space and yet few else do - instead slavishly following the dominant SUV segment. Salon cars as we know it are dead, and we need to move on, I wonder if a personality-rich, technology intriguing "ability" car might be a path Ford could exploit? The Puma looks interesting when one takes off the anti-SUV mindset of the old boys so maybe Ford has a new direction?

 

 

Presume you worked in Vauxhall Marketing. Almost impossible to read, and could be summarised down to “find a new niche and own it”. 

Vauxhall still have appalling marketing. 

Takeitslowly

16 July 2019
Paul Dalgarno wrote:

Cersai Lannister wrote:

Although there's doubtless going to be the hand-wringing that "Ford is too late/they are fools to stop making saloons", I'm comfortable that they made the decision. Years ago when I did all this nonsense for a  living I worked with GM and they had a proposition for Vauxhall/Opel of "flexibility" which I barely grasped as the product barely realized it. But, if Ford can own (a big if) the crossover space that they link to (electrical, connected, whatever) ability then they could carve out a point of differentiation.

SUV is about "utility" and although boring-sounding, it's the market today. Maybe someone (maybe Ford, maybe not) could define "ability" in terms of a crossover? One that has enough ability in terms of looks and 10% less perceptual bulk to have a niche. Subaru is killing it in the US in this space and yet few else do - instead slavishly following the dominant SUV segment. Salon cars as we know it are dead, and we need to move on, I wonder if a personality-rich, technology intriguing "ability" car might be a path Ford could exploit? The Puma looks interesting when one takes off the anti-SUV mindset of the old boys so maybe Ford has a new direction?

 

 

Presume you worked in Vauxhall Marketing. Almost impossible to read, and could be summarised down to “find a new niche and own it”. 

Vauxhall still have appalling marketing. 

 

I'll tweak your critique..easy to read...complete b**ll*cks.

eseaton

16 July 2019
When the MPV came out, it was innovative, practical and quickly extremely popular.

Now it is being replaced by - wait for it - a slightly high estate car.

There is no underlining sense to this mindless crowd following. It is just a reaction of fear and zero creativity.

xxxx

16 July 2019

With FORD the motto appears to be 'if you can't beam em give up'.

And by the time diesel versions of this model are  'on the road', 2022'ish, who knows where the market will be?

FORD - To little, To Late, To Expensive!!

 

Citytiger

30 October 2019
xxxx wrote:

With FORD the motto appears to be 'if you can't beam em give up'.

And by the time diesel versions of this model are  'on the road', 2022'ish, who knows where the market will be?

FORD - To little, To Late, To Expensive!!

 

Says the VW fanboy.. You couldnt make it up..  Keep taking the pills.. 

xxxx

30 October 2019
Citytiger wrote:

xxxx wrote:

With FORD the motto appears to be 'if you can't beam em give up'.

And by the time diesel versions of this model are  'on the road', 2022'ish, who knows where the market will be?

FORD - To little, To Late, To Expensive!!

 

Says the VW fanboy.. You couldnt make it up..  Keep taking the pills.. 

Funny that, I've been accused of being a Suzuki, Vauxhall, Tesla fanboy and now a VW fanboy.   In other words you talking %$^, again.

The one thing Cityboy you can never deny is you are a total Volvo fanboy, no matter what they do or don't do you will praise and defend them, at the same time attack others who have a different opinion.

Keep reading the Volvo brochures!

Peter Cavellini

16 July 2019

 Ford have got to join in because it’s the sector where most are sucked into buying, maybe cutting models to save money?, more money to develope new designs?, who knows, but, a jacked up Mondeo, and it’ll have to be better than the last one, will sell, there are still faithful Fordites out there.

Pietro Cavolonero

8 October 2019

When nobheads saw German brands as the way to go, perceived quality, brand snobbery, cheap finance based on inflated residuals

 

Daniel Joseph

16 July 2019

If it looks like Autocar's rendering, then it might do well, depending on pricing, of course.  Ford's new design theme, starting with the latest Focus, is developing nicely.  Yes, it's just a taller estate car, but estate cars have always been very practical, so why not?  

