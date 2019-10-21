Used car buying guide: Jaguar XK

As well as the two engines and their derivatives, there are two body styles: coupé and convertible. Prices start at around £8500 for a 2006-reg 4.2 convertible with 98,000 miles. Feeling brave? You could have a 2009-reg 5.0 convertible with 215,000 miles for the same price. It’s a reminder that, if looked after, an XK can rack up the miles without complaint.

The model was designed by Ian Callum, who was in part inspired by the E-Type. (Check out the grille and the way the cabin tapers over the rear haunches.) Its aluminium monocoque is far stiffer than the XK8’s, which helps handling and ride comfort. The 2+2 cabin is roomier and more modern than the XK8’s clubhouse affair (there’s no wood for a start) but don’t expect to fit more than the regulation golf clubs in the boot.

The 2009 facelift brought the new 5.0 engine – it’s smoother and more eager to rev than the 4.2 and the exhaust pops and bangs invitingly – and other things such as a new diff and Bilstein variable dampers in place of Jaguar’s Computer Active Technology System (CATS), with its Comfort and Sport settings. The Bilstein set-up feels even sportier.

Exterior changes were limited to new lights and mirrors, and narrow front-mounted brake cooling ducts. Inside, the centre console was improved and gained the rotary transmission selector first seen on the XF saloon.

A series of special editions followed, including the 523bhp XKR 75 (it was rumoured to have closer to 540bhp) in 2010 and the XKR-S GT in 2012, which had the S’s 542bhp as well as a race-spec cabin, a strengthened body and heavily reworked suspension.

Finished in black or pale blue, a tidy XK still looks the business, and that’s despite the existence of its near-replacement, the equally alluring F-Type. With just £10,500 being enough to bag a 2008-reg 4.2 with full Jaguar history, performance has rarely seemed such good value.

How to get one in your garage

An expert’s view: Chris Weston, service manager, Swallows

“The XK is a fantastic car and a big improvement on the XK8. For one thing, it’s roomy. I’m 6ft 5in and even I can fit into it comfortably. The suspension is also much more sophisticated and that’s what turns it into a real driver’s car. On top of that, the 4.2 in particular is extremely reliable. The XK can take very high mileages. We have customers whose cars have done from 180,000 to 200,000 miles and they still use them every day. The cars just lap it up. Fortunately, low mileage doesn’t seem to be an issue for the model, either, so long as it’s been serviced on the dot. Regular oil changes are critical.”