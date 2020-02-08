The 20 best used car bargains for 2020

A new year, new opportunities. In fact, 2020 promises to be packed with great car-buying opportunities, and as always, it’s about knowing what to buy and when to buy it.

To help you, we’ve ruminated on this year’s likely trends and the events that will shape them, and scoured the classifieds for bargains today that may be too expensive for you come tomorrow.

The new Bond film, the growth in popularity of used EVs, the continuing appeal of diesel, the emergence of some great cars at prices more of us can afford… it’s all to play for in 2020. Happy hunting!

VW e-Golf (from 2014)

Our pick - VW e-Golf 35.8kWh, 2017/67, 9000 miles, £19,500: Although an underachiever, Volkswagen’s electric Golf has held the fort while the company prepared this year’s major assault on the EV market. The e-Golf was facelifted in 2017 when it gained a bigger battery. Add all the usual Golf virtues and you’re looking at a thoroughly well-rounded electric car. Expect prices to firm in 2020 as demand for affordable used EVs grows.