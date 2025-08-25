BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-AMG GT XX smashes electric car distance record
UP NEXT
Audi Q3 Sportback returns for second generation from £39,800

Mercedes-AMG GT XX smashes electric car distance record

Wild super saloon concept does 3405 miles in 24 hours - then 'laps the world' in less than eight days

Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
25 August 2025

Mercedes-AMG’s new high performance GT XX concept – the recently revealed super-saloon that previews the next AMG GT 4-door coupé – has set a new electric car distance record having travelled 3405 miles in 24 hours.

The new record, which was independently verified, was set at the Nardò test track in Italy where the concept achieved a claimed average speed of 186mph and only stopped to rapid charge at up to 900kW.

It beats the previous record of 2461 miles set by the XPeng P7 earlier this month. Previous record attempts include the 2451 miles achieved by the Xiaomi YU7 Max and the 2310 miles recorded by the Mercedes-Benz CLA.

The 24-hour achievement was one of several new records claimed by Mercedes-AMG during an extensive eight-day testing campaign at the 7.8-mile Nardò ring. Other records broken by the GT XX include endurance marks for 12, 48, 72, 96, 120, 144 and 168 hours, alongside new distance benchmarks for 2000, 5000, 10,000, 15,000, 20,000 and 25,000 miles.

The stand-out achievement came as the GT XX travelled 24,907 miles (the circumference of Earth) non-stop on Nardo's high-speed oval in fewer than eight days - seven days, 13 hours, 24m:07.10s - to be exact. As a nod to Jules Verne’s famous novel, the bid was titled “Around the World in 80 Days”.

The various records were achieved using two cars and a team of 17 professional drivers drawn from Mercedes-AMG's GT3 motorsport programme - and also including Mercedes-AMG F1 driver George Russell.

They worked in three-shift rotation, with five drivers present for each eight-hour stint. A trackside engineering and logistics crew, plus a mission control team managing charging strategy from Mercedes-AMG's Affalterbach headquarters in Germany, totalled more than 100 personnel across the eight-day programme.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-AMG GT Four-door Coupé 2019 road test review - hero front

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door Coupé

Mercedes-AMG branches out with a four-seat grand tourer with bruising performance

Read our review
Back to top

The achievement continues Mercedes' record-breaking legacy, echoing the C111 prototypes of the 1970s.

How the GT XX broke records

Central to the record-breaking performance was the GT XX's advanced electric drivetrain, according to Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe. The system employs two axial-flux motors at the rear and a third unit at the front, all operating on an 800-volt architecture and producing a combined 1341bhp.

The car maker said an energy replenishment strategy drawing heavily on the prototype's ability to charge at rates between 850kW and 900kW proved crucial to the record haul, providing ultra short stopping times.

The GT XX's cylindrical cell battery, developed in-house with input from Mercedes-AMG's Formula 1 powertrain division at Brixworth, features a 114kWh oil-immersed pack using direct liquid cooling with 40 litres of coolant maintained at constant temperature.

This oil-immersion technology is claimed to deliver superior heat transfer compared with conventional systems, sustaining ultra-high charging rates without degradation and enabling a theoretical 249-mile top-up in approximately five minutes.

"Enormous performance and extremely fast charging were always available and made these records possible. For customers of our future electric models, this means they will get a genuine AMG – no ifs, no buts," said Schiebe.

Advertisement
Back to top

While capable of higher speeds, the pace of the Mercedes-AMG prototype was set by information gained in early reconnaissance runs and simulations. According to these analyses, 186mph offered the optimal balance between track speed and charging stops, delivering the fastest overall time, Mercedes-AMG says.

The GT XX is not a production vehicle, contrasting with the production-derived XPeng P7, Xiaomi YU7 and Mercedes-Benz CLA that previously held records. However, it demonstrates Mercedes-AMG's approach to validating future technology ahead of production of its AMG.EA electric platform based models, including a 1000bhp super-SUV planned for UK launch in 2027.

The production Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, scheduled to arrive in the UK towards the end of 2026, will inherit the GT XX's mechanical package with targeted performance figures of 0-62mph in under 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 224mph.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Porsche cars for sale

 Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-press Euro 6 5dr
2017
£6,495
57,862miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Acenta 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,345
98,443miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Mokka X 1.4i Turbo Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£7,289
54,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,490
74,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall CROSSLAND X 1.2 Turbo Elite Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,490
34,434miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,500
72,464miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Dualogic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£10,595
31,851miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 Black Edition Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,250
68,074miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 SE TECH DIESEL ESTATE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (5 Seat)
2016
£6,995
110,627miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 25 August 2025

Yep, it would require 900v capability chargers to be widely available which at the moment just isn't going to happen quick enough,yes, a quick five minute 250 miles top up would be ideal for most of us it's the initial outlay for the car that most can't afford and the 900v ability won't be cheap enough to fit into lesser models,oh, and I'm not a fan of the red accents especially the illuminated AUDI rings on the hatch at the rear.

Louis K. Maes 25 August 2025

That's an incredible feat of engineering! 3405 miles in 24 hours is seriously impressive. The rapid charging at 900kW must have been crucial. Makes you wonder what the real-world range will be like for regular drivers, though. Hopefully, it's not as frustrating as trying to avoid cacti in the Dinosaur Game with lagging internet! This record definitely pushes the boundaries of what we thought electric cars could achieve.

Latest Reviews

Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3

View all car reviews