New cars 2021: what's coming and when?

After the misery of last year, many of you will want to treat yourselves to a new ride. And you will certainly be spoiled for choice, no matter what you fancy.

With just nine years to go until the sale of new petrol and diesel cars is banned, all eyes are on the landmark EVs hitting dealerships in the next 12 months, but there are still plenty of hugely exciting combustion models on the horizon.

Here's your go-to rundown of every new car due before 2022:

January

Cupra Formentor

The Sporty Spanish SUV will gain a new entry-level option using a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol unit familiar from other Volkswagen Group models. Prices start from £27,395 - undercutting the similarly conceived BMW X2 sDrive18i - with LED lights, 18in alloy wheels and three-zone climate control fitted as standard.

Ford Kuga hybrid

The non-plug-in hybrid version of Ford’s new Kuga is aimed squarely at long-distance diesel drivers, boasting a claimed total range of 600 miles at an average of 48.7mpg. The drivetrain has a 2.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine and a small 1.1kWh battery, so EV range won’t be comparable with the PHEV’s 35 miles, but it will no doubt appeal to eco-conscious buyers with limited charging facilities on hand.

Hyundai Tucson

Bold exterior styling and a minimal interior stripped of many physical controls promise to give the fourth-generation SUV a more upmarket feel, with technology more commonly found in premium rivals. A diverse powertrain line-up includes plug-in, self-charging and mild-hybrid options, and while there’s no confirmation things will get spicier than the N-Line trim level, a hot Tucson N remains a possibility.

Jaguar F-Pace

A substantial facelift for Solihull’s answer to the BMW X5 brings a more upmarket interior, subtle exterior tweaks and - more significantly - a new plug-in hybrid option with a claimed 33-mile EV range. Reacting to customer feedback, Jag’s design team has removed all “scratchy” plastics from the cabin, boosted storage capacity and integrated the brand’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system, which made its debut on the Land Rover Defender.

Jaguar XF