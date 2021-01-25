BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus confirms new sports car, end of Elise, Exige and Evora in 2021

Ageing trio will bow out to make way for lightweight V6 hybrid, while a new "family" of models is on the way
News
3 mins read
25 January 2021

Lotus will end production of the Elise, Exige and Evora this year as it gears up for production of its new sports car series.

The new car, first detailed by Autocar and now officially confirmed to carry the development name Type 131, will go into prototype production at the British firm’s Hethel base this year. It's not yet clear whether customer examples will arrive in showrooms before 2021 is out. 

The announcement includes the phasing out of one of the Norfolk-based maker’s most important and iconic models: the Elise. Launched in 1995, it pioneered the use of an extruded-and-bonded aluminium chassis, which it still uses today.

However, Lotus has indicated that “a new generation of products” will follow the Type 131 and replace the three departing sports cars. It's not yet fully clear if these will be direct replacements or distinct new models.  

Lotus has invested £100 million to upgrade Hethel as part of its Vision80 strategy and is planning to recruit 250 new employees to help build the new car and outfit subsidiary Lotus Engineering’s new base in Warwick. This is on top of the 670 employees who have joined Lotus since Chinese car-making giant Geely took ownership in 2017. 

While Lotus has provided no official details of the Type 131, the new model will – as previously reported – sit above the outgoing Evora and make use of a V6 powertrain mated to an in-house hybrid system. Although it might not revive the name, the model is said to be in the spirit of the classic Esprit. 

The three models entering their final year of production as a result of the new model’s introduction will retain prominent positions in the Lotus history books. 

Alongside the pioneering and popular Elise, the Exige, which followed in 2000, was a hard-top, hardcore track-focused version of the Elise, and it also remains relatively unchanged today.

The Evora, which made its debut in 2008, took Lotus back into the super sports car sector and proved a genuine challenger to the Porsche 911

Lotus Elise

Lotus Elise

Is the Lotus Elise still the last word in open-top British sports car fun?

Lotus says it will have sold around 55,000 examples of the three cars combined once the final examples leave the assembly line this year. But with those cars built on ageing platforms, the new car will kickstart the modernisation programme instigated by Geely.

The first new Lotus since the Geely purchase, the limited-run Evija electric hypercar, will go into production at Hethel later this year.

Lotus CEO Phil Popham said: “This year will be hugely significant for Lotus, with new facilities coming on stream, a new sports car entering production and new levels of efficiency and quality that only a new car design and factory can deliver. 

“Despite the continuing global challenges, Lotus has emerged from 2020 strong and on track in the delivery of our Vision80 business plan. ]

"Lotus is all about looking forward, and our future is full of continuous innovation. In 2021, however, we will be reflecting on the legacy of our current range, starting with the Elise, a sports car that genuinely revolutionised the automotive industry, not only because it is a legend-in-its-own-lifetime but also for its impact on car design and technology.”

The company promises that “a full programme of activities” is planned to celebrate the three departing models this year. That will start with the Elise, which is described as “the elder”. 

Peter Cavellini 25 January 2021

All valid comments, I agree, there needs to be little increase in weight,but, ICE Cars have a short shelf life now, when 2030 arrives, will Battery tech have caught up enough to provide a power unit for a Lightweight Lotus?

BlahBlah43 25 January 2021
How do you make one car that replaces the Evora and Elise? The Evora is relatively heavy for a Lotus and near 992 curbweight while the Elise is a featherweight with no sound insulation materials and so on. Im worried. I really wanted an Exige with more headroom but fear we will get something completely different.
soldi 25 January 2021

I'm wondering what names these 3 new cars will get. Maybe 3 different names, or 3 variants of the same name?

But, with a V6 being the entry point, I'm pretty certain the Elise name will die until a new entry model comes down the line.

Bob Cat Brian 25 January 2021
I wonder if its feasible for Caterham to buy up the Elise design and production tooling.

