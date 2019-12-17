James Ruppert: Say hi to a hybrid this winter

I notice that every quarter used car sales are on the up, according to the SMMT. At the three-quarter point of this year sales were up 0.9%, which equates to 6.1 million used cars. Interestingly, plug-in electric and hybrid models showed a solid increase of 13%, totalling 37,589 units and growing their share of sales to 1.8% from 1.6% over the same time last year. I must say I’m warming to hybrids and they are becoming unavoidable on the forecourt. Stats are all very well, of course, but what’s available in the metal is much more impressive.
I have a thing for Mondeos and it’s so easy to forget that there has been a hybrid one around for a good few years. At a largish nearby car supermarket there was a 2015 2.0 saloon in full-on Titanium specification, which includes leather seats and a rear-facing parking camera. Significantly, it didn’t have a mega-mileage (like so many do) with just below 50,000 on the clock. So with zero annual road tax and an official 70mpg overall, £12,000 seems very reasonable indeed.
Infinitis are pretty forgettable too, and are leaving the showrooms for good, but they have Nissan hybrid running gear. As a luxury saloon, they tend to be rather anonymous but very well put together. An M35h GT in suitably generous Premium specification has everything you could possibly want. A 2013 saloon will deliver around 40mpg from its petrol/electric combo, and with 80,000 miles this fancy saloon will cost £9999. There are several upsides to running an Infiniti and I would highlight quality and exclusivity.
I seem to be in a hybrid saloon car enclave, which is great. With good economy and low or no tax, it’s hard to think of anything better than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. I came across a 2014 3.5 S400h SE Line L with lots of stuff to make the rear passengers super-comfy. So rear climate control, ventilated electric seating and sun blinds, while 44mpg is on offer along with £150 road tax, and all for £19,990. The 109k mileage isn’t too bad and the service history is all stamped up, and no one smoked inside it apparently.
SamVimes1972
The 'self charging' hybrid
The 'self charging' hybrid would seem to me to be perfect for the Honest John demographic - 70+, bit confused about modern cars tight with money and keen to avoid any kind of personal responsibility for what they buy.
si73
SamVimes1972 wrote:
I don't follow that at all? Hybrids make good buys and are a good compromise between diesel and petrol, giving the cleaner running of the petrol but with better economy, and many can go short distances in town emission free, diesels still have their place especially if you do high mileage.
runnerbean
Diesel electric plug-in hybrids by far the best
The market will catch on eventually.
LP in Brighton
Every car should be a hybrid
Agreed that maybe hybrids have a bad image, perhaps because people associate them with the Toyota Prius and its "elastic band effect" eCVT transmission (which is actually very clever and efficient, just misunderstood). But the fact is that batteries and electric motors are now sufficiently cheap that it makes perfect sense to recover a bit of surplus energy when braking or travelling downhill, then to redeploy it as extra torque for acceleration or hill-climbing.
runnerbean
Missing information
Article fails to mention the very significant differences in benefits between non-plug-in and plug-in hybrids e.g. re taxation, parking in Westminster, Congestion Charge and ULEZ.
Confusing, I know, but surely when writing the article it's Ruppert's job to clarify.
