James Ruppert: Say hi to a hybrid this winter

With petrol-electric becoming more popular on the used market, there are few better times to invest in dual-power
17 December 2019

I notice that every quarter used car sales are on the up, according to the SMMT. At the three-quarter point of this year sales were up 0.9%, which equates to 6.1 million used cars. Interestingly, plug-in electric and hybrid models showed a solid increase of 13%, totalling 37,589 units and growing their share of sales to 1.8% from 1.6% over the same time last year. I must say I’m warming to hybrids and they are becoming unavoidable on the forecourt. Stats are all very well, of course, but what’s available in the metal is much more impressive.

I have a thing for Mondeos and it’s so easy to forget that there has been a hybrid one around for a good few years. At a largish nearby car supermarket there was a 2015 2.0 saloon in full-on Titanium specification, which includes leather seats and a rear-facing parking camera. Significantly, it didn’t have a mega-mileage (like so many do) with just below 50,000 on the clock. So with zero annual road tax and an official 70mpg overall, £12,000 seems very reasonable indeed.

Infinitis are pretty forgettable too, and are leaving the showrooms for good, but they have Nissan hybrid running gear. As a luxury saloon, they tend to be rather anonymous but very well put together. An M35h GT in suitably generous Premium specification has everything you could possibly want. A 2013 saloon will deliver around 40mpg from its petrol/electric combo, and with 80,000 miles this fancy saloon will cost £9999. There are several upsides to running an Infiniti and I would highlight quality and exclusivity.

I seem to be in a hybrid saloon car enclave, which is great. With good economy and low or no tax, it’s hard to think of anything better than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. I came across a 2014 3.5 S400h SE Line L with lots of stuff to make the rear passengers super-comfy. So rear climate control, ventilated electric seating and sun blinds, while 44mpg is on offer along with £150 road tax, and all for £19,990. The 109k mileage isn’t too bad and the service history is all stamped up, and no one smoked inside it apparently.

Our Verdict

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The self-proclaimed 'best car in the world' gets a touch more luxury, a heap of new technology and a mild hybrid electrical system, but is it enough to hold off the latest attempts from BMW and Audi?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Audi RS Q8 2020 first drive review - hero front
    16 December 2019
    First Drive
    Audi RS Q8 2020 review
    Audi’s fastest and most aggressive SUV ever has already set a new Nurburgring...
  • Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    13 December 2019
    First Drive
    Range Rover Velar D180 2019 UK review
    New entry-level Velar brings affordable four-cylinder motoring to Land Rover’...
  • MG ZS EV 2019 road test review - hero front
    13 December 2019
    Car review
    MG ZS EV
    Latest MG makes electric family motoring more affordable – but exactly how...

Then again, if you’re going to be doing the driving rather than sitting in the back, the best saloon in the world has to be a BMW 5 Series. A 2012 535 ActiveHybrid SE for £12,999 seems like a nice way to travel, and finding one with ‘comfort’ seats and nappa leather with 71,000 miles appeals – while 44mpg and £190 road tax are further sweeteners. I was interested that the dealer was offering a comprehensive three-year warranty for £895, which has to be worth doing with any complex modern car. Hopefully all these new hybrid buyers are ticking that box.

What we almost bought this week

BMW 318i SE: This tidy, unpretentious 318i with 146,000 miles looks good value at £550. It’s hard to tell if it has tin worm at this distance but the private seller claims not, so we’ll hold them to that. The E46 had wonderful steering and a fine ride and handling balance. Shame it’s not a six, but at least it’ll be cheaper to run.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

BMW 320, mileage - 83,752: At a time when most people are rightly squirrelling away their classics for winter, I’m digging in to make mine ready for a busy few days. Luckily it was simple enough for an idiot like me to do and make it tick over just a tad faster at 900rpm: I just took the air filter off, which was simple enough. Now it’s not as hard to start as it has been. What I have learned is that I can’t rush the Baby Shark. It’s the one car I own that needs a good old-fashioned warming up. If I get stranded, I’ll let you know.

Reader's ride

BMW 530i: Huge thanks to Andrew, who did that rare thing and shared one of those difficult moments we all have from time to time: selling a car. Still, the money stops us getting too emotional.

“Waved goodbye to our 530i this week, after seven years and 60k miles,” he says. “It cost just £800 in depreciation. Reliable, cheap and easy to service and repair, it will be fondly remembered for years. Bought for long-distance holiday travel. It’s off to Poland for a new life, so it’s not just big diesels they’re importing.”

Readers' questions

Question: I see scrappage allowances have made a comeback. Are they good value for money? David Barnes, Sheffield

Answer: If your old car really is on its last legs then perhaps there’s some value in them, although all you’re getting is the discount you’d have got on the new car had you pushed for it. If your old car is still in rude health we’d recommend selling it yourself beforehand, then getting the maximum discount on the new car. Better still, buy a pre-reg model: you’ll find that if you go through an online seller you’ll save an average of around £2600 compared with the price, including scrappage allowance, of the equivalent new model. JE

Question: I’ve recently become interested in fuel cell cars. A new vehicle is beyond my budget so I’m trying to find a used Hyundai iX35 FCEV. Can you help? Mark Drury, via email

Answer: It’s not surprising you can’t find a used ix35 FCEV since only 17 were sold and Hyundai UK still has five of them on its own fleet, where they serve as shuttle buses and support vehicles. The remaining 12 were a mix of lease and outright purchase, so as their warranties end and getting parts becomes harder, they’ll come to market. Hyundai says it will sell its five examples one day, too, so keep your eyes peeled. JE

Join the debate

Comments
5

SamVimes1972

17 December 2019

The 'self charging' hybrid would seem to me to be perfect  for the Honest John demographic - 70+, bit confused about modern cars tight with money and keen to avoid any kind of personal  responsibility for what they buy.

si73

17 December 2019
SamVimes1972 wrote:

The 'self charging' hybrid would seem to me to be perfect  for the Honest John demographic - 70+, bit confused about modern cars tight with money and keen to avoid any kind of personal  responsibility for what they buy.

I don't follow that at all? Hybrids make good buys and are a good compromise between diesel and petrol, giving the cleaner running of the petrol but with better economy, and many can go short distances in town emission free, diesels still have their place especially if you do high mileage.

runnerbean

17 December 2019

The market will catch on eventually.

LP in Brighton

17 December 2019

Agreed that maybe hybrids have a bad image, perhaps because people associate them with the Toyota Prius and its "elastic band effect"  eCVT transmission (which is actually very clever and efficient, just misunderstood). But the fact is that batteries and electric motors are now sufficiently cheap that it makes perfect sense to recover a bit of surplus energy when braking or travelling downhill, then to redeploy it as extra torque for acceleration or hill-climbing.  

runnerbean

17 December 2019

Article fails to mention the very significant differences in benefits between non-plug-in and plug-in hybrids e.g. re taxation, parking in Westminster, Congestion Charge and ULEZ.  

Confusing, I know, but surely when writing the article it's Ruppert's job to clarify.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Audi RS Q8 2020 first drive review - hero front
    16 December 2019
    First Drive
    Audi RS Q8 2020 review
    Audi’s fastest and most aggressive SUV ever has already set a new Nurburgring...
  • Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    13 December 2019
    First Drive
    Range Rover Velar D180 2019 UK review
    New entry-level Velar brings affordable four-cylinder motoring to Land Rover’...
  • MG ZS EV 2019 road test review - hero front
    13 December 2019
    Car review
    MG ZS EV
    Latest MG makes electric family motoring more affordable – but exactly how...