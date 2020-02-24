Volkswagen ID R sports car to pioneer secret battery tech

Volkswagen is planning an advanced new electric sports car that is earmarked to act as a figurehead for a limited range of performance-based ID R road cars and is set to go into production by the middle of the decade.
The new headlining Volkswagen model has been conceived as both a coupé and roadster, according to highly placed Volkswagen sources, and will be based on the German car maker’s skateboard-style MEB platform – the same integrated structure that also underpins the ID 3 hatchback. It has been suggested that the ID R could compete against the second-generation Tesla Roadster, if an internal ID sub-brand strategy paper calling for the proposed model to be assembled at the company’s Karmann offshoot comes to fruition.
The MEB platform offers the versatility to house both front- and rear-mounted electric motors and is described as the perfect starting point for the new sports car, giving Volkswagen engineers the scope to develop it with the choice of up to three different layouts with either front-, rear- or four-wheel drive.
In range-topping form, the new two-seater or 2+2 would benefit from a twin-motor set-up similar to that adopted by the soon to be unveiled ID 4 SUV, not only providing the Volkswagen Group with an electric ID R performance flagship but also potentially forming the basis of a proposed electrically powered successor to the combustion-engined Audi TT.
FRI2
Vapor ware. Another
Vapor ware. Another "prospective" EV....get real man
LP in Brighton
Imagined by Autocar
So dream on then. VW might build a sporty EV in five years time if it can achieve some sort of breakthrough in battery technology. But it probably won't look anything like the sketch above. Meanwhile, where's the promised ID model at a price we can all afford?
As ever VW is very good at courting publicity but not so hot at delivering...
StuM82
Number Plate
That number plate photoshop is hilarious. German plate marker with UK format number.
405line
How many volts per pseudo manufacturer?
100v for Bugatti, 80v for lambo, 72v for porsche, 65v for audi, 55V for VW, 45v for seat, 35v for skoda. Lift the top off and plonk another one on, seems like heaven for VAG.
DaymanSalvort
Is an electric car is
Is an electric car is dangerous? I'm feeling very much scared to ride on an electric car.
