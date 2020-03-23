New 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 facelift spotted

Mercedes-AMG is soon to unveil an E63 with revisions that surfaced in the recently revealed E-Class facelift, and a thinly disguised prototype estate has been caught on the road.

With only light application of the usual body camouflage to trick the eye, we can clearly make out the updated headlight design and reconfigured grille and bumper of the updated E-Class.

Fewer changes are evident at the rear, although it looks as if the Mercedes-AMG version will use a more distinct, square tipped quad exhaust design and a new diffuser-style bumper.

There's no sighting of the interior in these new images, but it's safe to assume the changes will be identical to those adopted by the standard car. That means a redesigned infotainment system that uses the latest MBUX user interface, with a touchpad controller to replace the previous rotary dial setup. A new steering wheel design, and revised trim details will also feature.

Don't expect much in the way of mechanical changes for the E63's twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which puts out 603bhp and 627lb ft in top spec 'S' form. However, Mercedes-AMG may see fit to draft in a mild-hybrid system to slightly boost efficiency. Minor detail changes to the chassis could also feature, but the standard car's suspension changes aren't dramatic.

There's no word yet on when the brand will pull the covers off the new E63. With the New York motor show postponed and launch events effectively put on ice due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it could be a few months before it is unveiled.

