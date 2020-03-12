New 2021 Mercedes-AMG C53 to ditch six-cylinder power

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG C53 4Matic has been spied undergoing cold-weather testing for the first time, less than a year before it's planned to head into UK showrooms alongside standard versions of the new, fifth-generation C-Class.

Set to directly rival the Audi S4 and BMW M340i xDrive, the four-wheel-drive C53 will replace the existing C43 4Matic. It forms part of an extensive new C-Class line-up from AMG alongside successor models to today’s C63 and C63 S – each to be offered in saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet body styles.

Despite its extensive disguise, the C53 prototype pictured here is clearly differentiated from standard versions of the new C-Class we’ve already caught testing by a series of typical AMG styling elements, including a 'Panamericana' grille with vertical louvres, a deeper front bumper assembly with new vertical ducting and so-called flics within the outer edges, wider sills and a bespoke rear bumper housing four round tailpipes.

It also sports large brake discs and what appear to be six-pot front brake calipers – a telltale sign that this is no ordinary C-Class. Further differentiation from previous fifth-generation C-Class prototypes include 18in wheels, those up front featuring an open-spoke design and those at the back with solid spokes.