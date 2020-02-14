Formula 1 new cars 2020: Mercedes revealed

McLaren is at long last on an upward curve, following four highly embarassing seasons at the back of the grid. There might well be regrets about ditching Honda for Renault just as the Japanese powerplant hit form, but the chassis looked good in 2019 and the driver pairing is very strong. Sainz scored his first career podium - McLaren's first since the opening round of 2014 – at the tail end of last year and his young British team-mate looks on course to emulate that sooner rather than later.

Racing Point BWT Mercedes RP20

Drivers: Sergio Pérez (Mexican) and Lance Stroll (Canadian). Car revealed: 17 Feb

Racing Point – just the latest name for the team that started as Jordan – has continued to provide the best 'bang for buck' in Formula 1 since it emerged from the ashes of Force India partway through the 2018 season. Its future is now secure as an Aston Martin works effort from 2021, thanks to a new investment by billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll. His mercurial son continues alongside midfield maestro Pérez, who has long had a knack of sneaking unexpected podium finishes.

Renault RS20

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo (Australian) and Esteban Ocon (French). Car revealed: 19 Feb

Since returning with a works team, Renault has invested a lot of money in F1 already but received very limited dividends. Everything is surely riding on it stealing a march when the new rules come in for 2021, so this year its target is simply "to regain confidence". The return of young Ocon to the grid after a year out is more than welcome and everyone will be hoping that Ricciardo – surely the most likeable man on the grid, as well as one of the most talented – can recapture the sparkling form that won him races at Red Bull.

Williams Mercedes FW43

Drivers: Nicholas Latifi (Canadian) and George Russell (British). Car revealed: 17 Feb

Oh, what to do with Williams? For decades among the strongest forces in the sport, the small British team once again found itself miles off the pace last year, despite using arguably the best powerplant. The best hope for 2020 will probably be just a first points finish for Russell, while the heroic but ultimately underwhelming return of Robert Kubica lasted just one year. In steps 24-year-old Latifi, who was (a distant) runner-up in Formula 2 last season and brings a considerable sponsorship package.