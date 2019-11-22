Aston Martin Valkyrie: V12 engine sound heard in new video

Cosworth managing director Bruce Wood confirmed the 1000hp target was agreed well before the first prototype was built, and that the V12 is set to serve as a structural component. As in a race car, it will be bolted directly to the Valkyrie's tub and have the gearbox and rear suspension hung from it. The drive gears for the camshafts are located at the rear, in an effort to insulate the cabin from some of the noise they make at high revs.

What does the @astonmartin Valkyrie's 1000bhp, 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine sound like?Well, something like this:https://t.co/jr7Cfg6rB7 pic.twitter.com/oQAsEhBwf0 — Autocar (@autocar) 12 December 2018

The engine also uses port fuel injection rather than direct injection, allowing it to meet emissions standards without the need to use heavy gasoline particulate filters. Wood says the fully dressed engine weighs just 204kg, but he is equally proud of the fact that it has been designed for a 100,000km (62,000-mile) lifespan based on no more than routine maintenance.

The electric motor sits between the engine and a single-clutch automated gearbox designed by Ricardo, with a Formula 1-inspired energy recovery system harvesting kinetic energy under braking to recharge the battery pack.

Technical details of the engine were briefly tweeted by Cosworth back in August. Although that post was removed shortly afterwards, it was spotted by Road and Track. The Valkyrie's combined power figure of 1160bhp puts it well in excess of the 992bhp minimum that Mercedes-AMG claims for the Project One hypercar, as well as the less hardcore McLaren Senna. McLaren's upcoming Speedtail three-seater is likely to be a near match for the Valkyrie's power output, although that car won't chase track performance, but is pitched instead as an 'all-rounder' hypercar.

Aston Martin has also now released pictures of the final production version of the Valkyrie ahead of a likely appearance at the Geneva motor show, where it is also expected to be joined by another new Aston hypercar known as 'son of Valkyrie'.

Up to 1816kg (4000lb) of downforce is mooted by Aston sources to be generated at top speed, helping it to "lap Silverstone as fast as an F1 car", according to Aston boss Andy Palmer.

The road-going Valkyrie, which has been co-developed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies, will cost between £2 million and £3 million, with first deliveries due by the end of 2019. The more hardcore Valkyrie AMR Pro arrives in 2020.

Previously referred to by its internal codename AM-RB 001, the V12 model will be built on a carbonfibre chassis provided by long-standing Aston partner Multimatic. The car's kerb weight is expected to be around one tonne, which Aston backs up with claims for a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

Braking will be handled by Alcon and Surface Transforms calipers and carbon-ceramic discs, while Bosch will supply the engine control unit, traction control unit and electronic stability control systems. The tyres are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s wrapped around 20in and 21in wheels. Wipac, a British LED lighting manufacturer, has developed the car’s headlights and tail-lights.