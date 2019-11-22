Aston Martin Valkyrie: V12 engine sound heard in new video

The new 1160bhp Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar has been heard under full throttle for the first time in a video posted by boss Andy Palmer.
The hybrid machine is powered by a Cosworth-developed naturally aspirated 1000bhp 6.5-litre V12 that can rev to 10,500rpm and produce 546lb ft at 7000rpm, along with an electric motor developed by Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd that produces 160bhp and 207lb ft.
Peak combined outputs of the system are confirmed to be 1160bhp at 10,500rpm and 664lb ft at 6000rpm.
The short clip, below, shows the Valkyrie passing the Silverstone start/finish line under power. It sounds as if it ventures near the car's bike-like redline:
I hope this will make your day. @astonmartin #Valkyrie on test and unleashed at our Silverstone Proving Ground. pic.twitter.com/IzuUBkyZKn
— Dr. Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) November 22, 2019
The car previously ran at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix, but it was never heard under full load. It featured a special black and red livery that reflected Aston's tie-up with the Red Bull Racing grand prix team, which helped to develop the car. It was presented alongside a Red Bull F1 car in a similar special livery.
Autocar recently visited Cosworth's base in Northampton during durability testing for the petrol engine, touted as the ultimate 12-cylinder motor. We got a chance to see it perform on a dynometer, which was simulating repeated laps of the Silverstone circuit.
Cosworth has designed the engine and will build the 150 units that will be fitted to road-going Valkyries, plus around 25 track-only AMR Pro versions.
Well visit some tracks, then...
...you may well see one.
I went to Silverstone about four years ago and saw someone driving his P1 (very well) for lap after lap.
