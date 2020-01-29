Billionaire Stroll takes major stake in Aston Martin

A consortium led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll has bought a 16.7% stake in Aston Martin for £182 million - sparking a major revamp of the firm's future product plan.
The deal, confirmed this morning through a filing with the London Stock Exchange and exclusively revealed by Autocar last year, also includes a £318 million cash infusion through a new rights issue, giving the British car maker a £500 million boost.
Stroll also owns the Racing Point F1 team, which under the terms of the new deal will be rebranded as the Aston Martin F1 works team from 2021 onwards. Aston has pledged to launch its Valkyrie hypercar this year, committed to a revised mid-engined car strategy and revealed it will delay the launch of its electric vehicles, including the relaunch of the premium Lagonda brand, until after 2025.
Aston Martin deal at a glance
- Lawrence Stroll leads investment consortium, becomes Aston Martin chairman
- CEO Andy Palmer stays on
- Job and cost cutbacks to follow
- Aston business plan revised
- Valkyrie will be launched this year
- Mid-engined Valhalla will follow
- Mid-engined strategy to continue, launching 2022
- Lagonda launched delayed until at least 2025
- Electric RapidE project suspended
- Stroll's Racing Point F1 team to be rebranded Aston Martin from 2021
What Stroll's investment means for Aston Martin
Stroll beat Chinese car maker Geely, the owner of Lotus and Volvo, a part-owner of Smart and a significant shareholder in Daimler, to the deal after a decision to take Stroll's investment was agreed at a board meeting last night.
To secure the 16.7% stake, the consortium led by Stroll, Yew Tree Overseas Limited, will buy 45.6 million new ordinary shares in Aston Martin Lagonda, at a price of £4 per share. The consortium also includes JCB chairman Anthony Bamford, former Power Corp Canada boss Andrew Desmarais and Hong Kong fashion investor Star Chou.
Peter Cavellini
Interesting
Yeah, all of a sudden. A major player again.
Symanski
Fire Palmer.
Reichman has delivered successive failed designs after another. They're not hitting their targets and even have been blamed for the poor results at Aston. Because Palmer hasn't replaced him as a designer both have to go.
Aston needs to get another design in to quickly fix the mess Reichman has done to the brand. Probably too late to fix the DBX, but if they don't fix the Vantage when the roadster is launched you really have to ask if it's not a sign of insanity?
And having bampot Bamford in the mix is a bad idea. That nutcase wants Brits to be poorer and has been giving money to Boris to screw the country with Brexit.
abkq
I am surprised you are so
My problem is with AM's interior design. These interiors are not design, they are afterthoughts.
Crewes missile
"Failed designs"
I find this an interesting comment as their cars are some of the most beautiful in the world,they have won lots of design awards for them. Which models do you speak of?
Symanski
Failed Vantage
Even Aston Martin have blamed the current Vantage for their problems with the sales of it being poor. It needs a complete refresh front to back. The engineering of the car is excellent, but it is poor looking car.
Aston's should be beautiful. This isn't it.
Then the DBS has the nose from the Rapide S and that didn't sell. So why use a failed look on this? And the interior is a mess of different ideas that don't come together and bond in anyway.
DB11, mainly interior and wongky steering wheel.
Compare with the Bentleys. You sit inside one of those and instantly you feel you're in something special. That's how the Astons should feel.
Crewes missile
Maybe you should apply for
GODFATHER
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Not yet but maybe once the DBX starts bringing in the dough. They do however need to badly fix the front of the Vantage which looks more outdated then the previous design that was penned in 2004.
CarNut170
Good luck to Mr Palmer
No doubt running Aston just became a whole lot more challenging.
The DBX is undoubtedly a looker to my eye, here's hoping it's as successful as touted, shame it couldn't come 6 months earlier and on-budget to avoid the need for a buy-out.
TStag
Hmmm I have to say I'd much
Hmmm I have to say I'd much prefer to see Aston swallowed up by a big player like Geely who has a strong balance sheet and a history in automotive.
CarNut170
Agreed 100%
Totally - a mistake on Aston's part I would wager.
Having a mother ship in the increasingly competitive auto market would secure their future.
Unfortunately Aston (for some reason) believe they can be Ferrari - without understanding Ferrari's only where they are due to incubating with Fiat for a significant period.
