New power generation: The young drivers making their mark on motorsport

Norris has long been anointed special from his earliest progression through the junior ranks, even if he was faintly disappointing in Formula 2 given the height of expectations. But his rookie F1 season has confirmed that he’s best placed to follow Hamilton and become Britain’s 11th F1 world champion – if he makes the right calls on his career.

Will McLaren, seemingly consigned to the status of an independent customer team, really be the destination for Norris to deliver on his obvious potential – or is it just a stop along the way? Once unthinkable, that’s the reality of McLaren’s fall from grace in the past decade, despite the impressive fourth-best-team-in-F1 resurrection this year under new boss Andreas Seidl. The progress is great set in context, and in time Norris might win the odd grand prix at McLaren – but a championship? He may well need a move to achieve that. Like Verstappen, the next big decision – whenever it comes – will prove vital.

Max Verstappen, age 22, team Red Bull Racing

The Dutchman stands out from our new generation, but only because he’s already so well established. That’ll be something to do with him making his F1 debut as a youngest-ever 17-year-old and now already being in his sixth season. What was that old motor racing cliché again? Something about ‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough’…

At this rate, Verstappen has the time to top a whole load of career records set first by Vettel and currently being beaten again by Hamilton. He also has what it takes to win multiple world titles, but that might rely more heavily on his choice of career path than purely his driving ability.

His contract with Red Bull runs out at the end of 2020, coincidentally at the same time as Hamilton’s does at Mercedes, so a storm of speculation about their futures is on the near horizon. Verstappen will be at the epicentre of the F1 merry-go-round. He has been linked before to Mercedes and in some respects the move makes sense for both parties. For Verstappen, he’d be joining what is fast becoming the most successful F1 team in history, while Mercedes would gain a clear and obvious top-line successor to Hamilton – although the prospect of both bulls playing in the same field for a few seasons is too delicious, for everyone perhaps bar team boss Toto Wolff, who’d have the almost impossible task of keeping them apart.