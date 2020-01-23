New TDF-1 is 600bhp ex-Formula 1 car for private owners

British firm TDF, a specialist in maintaining racing cars, has re-engineered a fleet of genuine ex-Formula 1 racers for private ownership.

The track-only TDF-1 is a reworked version of Team Marussia’s 2011 MVR02 or the Sauber C31 from 2012. While customer cars will retain the chassis, suspension and braking systems of the original cars, the powertrain is a bespoke unit produced in-house by TDF.

The engine, developed in partnership with tuning firm Mountune, is a turbocharged 1730cc four-cylinder producing 600bhp and capable of revving to 9000rpm. It sends its power to the rear wheels through a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox, which as was the case with the original F1 cars, is a load-bearing part of the racer’s chassis.

The TDF’s top speed is claimed to be in excess of 200mph, and it can accelerate from 0-62mph in less than two seconds.

As the TDF-1 is based on genuine competition cars, the drag reduction system (DRS) features, and has been re-engineered to automatically close if it senses instability.