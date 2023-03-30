Shanghai motor show 2023 preview: every new car being revealed

China’s first motor show since Covid restrictions were finally lifted will take place next month in Shanghai, with a number of new cars expected to make their first public appearances.

Auto Shanghai, which began in 1985, is scheduled to host unveilings from global brands such as Polestar, Porsche and Smart and home-grown ones including BYD and Xpeng when it returns on 18 April.

Let’s take a look at what you can expect to see.

2023 Porsche Cayenne

Stuttgart's revamped flagship SUV will be revealed before going on sale this spring. It will feature a comprehensively redesigned Porsche Taycan-inspired cabin, subtle changes to the exterior and chassis changes honed over 200,000 test kilometres to create "one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche".

2023 Porsche Cayenne shows all-new interior before 18 April debut

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

Mercedes’ electric SUV flagship will get the Maybach ultra-luxury sub-brand’s signature two-tone paintwork and a raft of bespoke interior upgrades to make it worthy of “first class” accommodation. It will be powered by two electric motors producing 650bhp and 700lb ft and offer a range of “around 373 miles”.