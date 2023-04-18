BYD Seagull is sub-£8000 electric supermini for China

The new BYD Seagull is a tiny electric hatchback from the world’s fastest-growing car maker, promising to be one of China’s cheapest passenger EVs.

Touting compact dimensions that make it roughly the same size as the Fiat Panda, the four-seat Seagull sits underneath the similarly styled BYD Dolphin hatchback, which was recently confirmed for a UK launch in 2023.

Details are thin on the ground as the Seagull makes its debut at the Shanghai motor show, but given BYD has already added the Dolphin hatchback, Seal saloon and Atto 3 crossover to its European line-up, it is possible it could bring the Seagull here, too, as a rival to the ageing Volkswagen e-Up. However, it is worth nothing that BYD’s Australian importer has ruled out importing the Seagull in 2023, suggesting right-hand-drive variants are not a priority.

It measures 3780mm long by 1715mm wide and 1540mm tall, and looks to major on manoeuvrability and agility - with ultra-slim overhangs at each end, a short bonnet and upright rear end design.

Stylistically, it’s an obvious relation of the Dolphin and Seal, as the latest entrant into BYD’s ‘Ocean’ EV family, each penned by BYD Group head designer Wolfgang Egger - best-known for the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione, Seat Ibiza and several Audi and Lamborghini models.

Like the Atto 3 and Seal, the Seagull rides on BYD’s newest, third-generation EV platform, and while the company has not publicised official specs, reports out of China – based on leaked information – reveal it will offer a choice of two front-mounted single motors, one with 74bhp and the other with 100bhp, and a choice of two batteries: 30kWh for 190 miles of range, or 38kWh for a highly competitive 252 miles.

Innovatively, the 30kWh option is the first BYD EV to use sodium-ion battery chemistry, which makes it cheaper to manufacturer and less vulnerable to cold temperatures, but does have a slower charge rate and a lower energy density.

Inside, the Seagull accommodates a downsized version of its siblings’ distinctive cockpit design, complete with a 12.8in central touchscreen – which can swivel at the touch of a button – and a fully digital 5.0in gauge cluster.

As for pricing, Chinese media reports the Seagull will hit the market at the equivalent of just £7730 - around half the price of the UK’s cheapest petrol car.