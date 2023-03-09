Xpeng G6 detailed ahead of debut at 2023 Shanghai motor show

The fifth production car from Xpeng has been leaked in the latest batch of Chinese government registry filings ahead of its debut at the 2023 Shanghai motor show.

Named the Xpeng G6 and set for sale in China later this year, the new mid-size electric crossover is planned to follow other Xpeng models into a number of export markets, including selected European countries, in 2024.

This is part of a global push by the Guangzhou-based company founded by Chinese entrepreneur He Xiaopeng in 2014.

The G6 follows the G3i SUV, P7 saloon, P5 saloon and G9 SUV, providing Xpeng with an entry in China’s hotly fought electric mid-size SUV market.

Official details of the new five-seater are yet to be revealed, although information from the registry filing confirms the G6 measures 4753mm long, 1920mm wide and 1650mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2890mm.

In keeping with other Xpeng models, the new SUV receives a minimalist exterior design with a grille-less front end, a heavily angled tailgate and characteristic cues including full-width front and rear lights.

Elements within each of the front fenders indicate the G6 will receive lidar-based autonomous driving technology with similar functionality as the P5. Launched in 2022, it has 32 sensors – including two lidar, 12 ultrasonic and five microwave – and 13 cameras.

The G6 is expected to offer both single-motor front-wheel drive and dual-motor four-wheel drive, with power ranging from 208bhp to 292bhp.

Buyers will be able to choose between different batteries for varying weights and ranges.

In the similarly sized P5, these include 55.9kWh, 66.2kWh and 71.4kWh units, the last of those providing a range of up to 373 miles on the Chinese test procedure.