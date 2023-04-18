BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nissan Arizon concept previews rugged electric 4x4

Nissan’s next EV gets a virtual assistant, facial recognition and sits on CMF-EV platform
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
18 April 2023

Nissan has revealed the Arizon concept SUV as a sharply-styled 4x4 which will evolve into a  ‘driver-centric’ SUV for the Chinese market. 

Revealed at the Shanghai motor show, the concept was developed by a team of Nissan's Chinese engineers and is aimed at being a "multi-functional partner", providing software- and AI-enhanced services to make life easier for drivers, specifically those looking for a high degree of personalisation using in-car technology and digital connectivity.

Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said: “China is one of the most technologically sophisticated markets in the world. Market and customer needs are rapidly changing, making China a global driver of electrification as well as a leader in connected car services. 

“There is a need for increased electrification and advanced sustainability in the market, and we are working hard to meet it.”

Notable features of the electric 4x4 concept include a virtual personal assistant named ‘Eporo’ that will act as an in-car equivalent to Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa, providing the driver with real-time traffic information, weather and other data.

It also sports an interior lighting system with facial recognition to automatically adapt the level of interior lighting to suit a particular driver's preferences. This is adjusted through four modes - leisure, relax, sleep, and surprise. It also has an auto-dimming panoramic sunroof to make the interior as light as possible.

Outside, the Arizon concept features a grille-less front fascia, slim headlamps, uniquely-styled two-tone alloys and an upright, muscular stance at the rear with a full-width light bar. It also does without a C-pillar for improved visibility and has suicide rear doors for easy access - though this will likely not make production. 

The production car will be built on Nissan's CMF-EV platform, which is also used by the Nissan Ariya and Renault Mégane E-Tech.

Nissan has not revealed details as to whether the Arizon will go on sale as an electric SUV in Europe, however the firm recently announced it would launch 19 EVs by 2030 as part of its Ambition 2030 strategy, which could include an Arizon-inspired electric SUV for Europe and the UK.

