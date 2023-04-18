Nissan Arizon concept previews rugged electric 4x4

Nissan has revealed the Arizon concept SUV as a sharply-styled 4x4 which will evolve into a ‘driver-centric’ SUV for the Chinese market.

Revealed at the Shanghai motor show, the concept was developed by a team of Nissan's Chinese engineers and is aimed at being a "multi-functional partner", providing software- and AI-enhanced services to make life easier for drivers, specifically those looking for a high degree of personalisation using in-car technology and digital connectivity.

Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said: “China is one of the most technologically sophisticated markets in the world. Market and customer needs are rapidly changing, making China a global driver of electrification as well as a leader in connected car services.

“There is a need for increased electrification and advanced sustainability in the market, and we are working hard to meet it.”

Notable features of the electric 4x4 concept include a virtual personal assistant named ‘Eporo’ that will act as an in-car equivalent to Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa, providing the driver with real-time traffic information, weather and other data.

It also sports an interior lighting system with facial recognition to automatically adapt the level of interior lighting to suit a particular driver's preferences. This is adjusted through four modes - leisure, relax, sleep, and surprise. It also has an auto-dimming panoramic sunroof to make the interior as light as possible.

Outside, the Arizon concept features a grille-less front fascia, slim headlamps, uniquely-styled two-tone alloys and an upright, muscular stance at the rear with a full-width light bar. It also does without a C-pillar for improved visibility and has suicide rear doors for easy access - though this will likely not make production.

The production car will be built on Nissan's CMF-EV platform, which is also used by the Nissan Ariya and Renault Mégane E-Tech.