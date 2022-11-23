BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mini Aceman EV is electric-only Clubman replacement
2024 Mini Countryman grows and gains EV option

Mini Aceman EV is electric-only Clubman replacement

The Chinese-built electric crossover will join next-generation Mini Cooper and Mini Countryman
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
23 November 2022

Mini has pinned the success of its next-generation line-up on its first electric-only car, the Aceman, which it expects to be its best-seller as it “does everything”.

The BMW-owned brand’s first new model name in 10 years, the Aceman will arrive in 2025 as a small electric crossover to fill the gap between the flagship Mini hatchback and Mini Countryman SUV.

The five-door crossover is said to be barely differentiated from last year’s concept, though the futuristic LED roof, wing mirrors, and bits of the interior will be adapted for production.

It will be the car that “ticks all the boxes”, Wurst said, sandwiched between the Cooper and now-larger Countryman as an indirect replacement for the estate-shaped Clubman. It is Mini’s first new nameplate since the Paceman in 2012.

Positioned to rival the upcoming Jeep Avenger, it will also be built in China and will use a stretched version of the electric Cooper’s Spotlight architecture.

It will also make use of its battery and power offerings, but given the car is bigger and heavier than its supermini sibling, range for the entry-level 40kWh E is expected to be down on the Cooper’s 240 miles. A performance John Cooper Works variant, like the Cooper, will follow.

The Aceman gets a near-identical interior to the Cooper, albeit with even ‘funkier’ stylings on the cards; a knitted dashboard has been mooted.

“The Cooper is the car that comes in lots of shapes [and guises]; the Aceman is like the standard: it only comes in five doors, only electric, only crossover. It ticks all the boxes,” said Wurst, adding it is an “important” car for the brand, especially for the UK.

It will be the car that has the broadest target market, as “you can buy it for your first car, or have it as your only car.” Wurst added she expects it to also sell well in Asia. “I think this car has the biggest potential; It is the one with the hottest ‘newness’ aspect.”

The Aceman has been photographed several times on public roads over the course of last year, undergoing testing near BMW’s research and development centre in Munich, Germany. 

It measures 1590mm high, 4050mm long and is 1990mm wide, and other previous spy photos presented the Aceman wearing its final production bodywork, showing not just how it has evolved from the radical concept, but also giving clues as to how Mini’s design language will change as it moves onto the next generation of cars.

Most noticeably, it's clear how aerodynamic efficiency will play a more defining role in Mini’s design language as it moves to an all-electric line-up, with the production-spec Aceman adopting a rounded, clean front end and a less upright stance than the concept - although the silhouette has been broadly carried over. 

In its positioning as the smallest five-door Mini model, the Aceman will in effect take over from today’s Mini Clubman estate, which isn't due to come back as an EV in Mini’s new-look product line-up, so expect similar levels of space front and rear - as well as comparable luggage capacity. 

Otherwise, camouflage obscures many of the key details - save for the distinctive large headlights shared with the new Mini hatchback. The firm’s two most recent concepts, the Aceman and minimalistic Strip, showcased just how far the brand will go in its pursuit of enhanced sustainability for its cars. The showroom-ready Aceman will follow suit, by and large shunning chrome and leather and adopting a clean, one-screen central display for control of most key functions. 

Representing a bold departure from the current crop of Mini’s, the Aceman’s interior is dominated by a large central screen and a set of five toggle switches. Aside from these, buttons are almost entirely absent from the sustainable textile or leatherette-clad dashboard fascia.

JK Roalding 23 November 2022

Looks like an over sized shoe lost by a clown

Andy1960 23 November 2022

Nope. Not for me. The association with China has added Mini (and BMW by association) to my "Avoid at all costs" list. Along with Volvo,Polestar,Lotus,MG,The London EV Company, formerly the London Taxi Company,Shein,Pirelli and Smart. Citroen are working with Chinese companies and may soon be addded to my list too

NavalReserve 23 November 2022
Should make a good stylish second car as it is short enough to fit into parking spaces.

Be good if the electric version costs the same as the ICE versions, which is being talked about now.

