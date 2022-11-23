Mini Aceman EV is electric-only Clubman replacement

Mini has pinned the success of its next-generation line-up on its first electric-only car, the Aceman, which it expects to be its best-seller as it “does everything”.

The BMW-owned brand’s first new model name in 10 years, the Aceman will arrive in 2025 as a small electric crossover to fill the gap between the flagship Mini hatchback and Mini Countryman SUV.

The five-door crossover is said to be barely differentiated from last year’s concept, though the futuristic LED roof, wing mirrors, and bits of the interior will be adapted for production.

It will be the car that “ticks all the boxes”, Wurst said, sandwiched between the Cooper and now-larger Countryman as an indirect replacement for the estate-shaped Clubman. It is Mini’s first new nameplate since the Paceman in 2012.

Positioned to rival the upcoming Jeep Avenger, it will also be built in China and will use a stretched version of the electric Cooper’s Spotlight architecture.

It will also make use of its battery and power offerings, but given the car is bigger and heavier than its supermini sibling, range for the entry-level 40kWh E is expected to be down on the Cooper’s 240 miles. A performance John Cooper Works variant, like the Cooper, will follow.

The Aceman gets a near-identical interior to the Cooper, albeit with even ‘funkier’ stylings on the cards; a knitted dashboard has been mooted.

“The Cooper is the car that comes in lots of shapes [and guises]; the Aceman is like the standard: it only comes in five doors, only electric, only crossover. It ticks all the boxes,” said Wurst, adding it is an “important” car for the brand, especially for the UK.

It will be the car that has the broadest target market, as “you can buy it for your first car, or have it as your only car.” Wurst added she expects it to also sell well in Asia. “I think this car has the biggest potential; It is the one with the hottest ‘newness’ aspect.”