BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 Polestar 4 is rakish coupé-SUV with up to 537bhp
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID 7 goes official with 282bhp and 435-mile range

2023 Polestar 4 is rakish coupé-SUV with up to 537bhp

Fourth Polestar car targets rivals from BMW and Porsche with focus on maximising range
News
3 mins read
18 April 2023

The fourth car from Sino-Swedish brand Polestar has been revealed as “the reinvention of the SUV coupé” and will enter the premium crossover segment to take on the Porsche Macan

Arriving, notably, without a rear window, the Polestar 4 joins the recently unveiled Polestar 3 SUV as the firm’s first bespoke offerings, in contrast to the Volvo-based design roots of its first two models, the 1 and 2. 

Like the £78,900 Polestar 3, the rakish, electric-powered 4 is positioned as a premium model to rival the likes of Porsche, BMW and Genesis. As such, it will command a price of between £50,000 and £65,000, depending on whether a single- or dual-motor powertrain is chosen. 

Related articles

A focus on maximum range has shaped the design, according to head of Polestar design Maximilian Missoni. This is due to the positioning of the header rail, which most cars have and is sited around the rear roof area to add rigidity and strength to the vehicle’s structure. 

The rail’s position is pivotal: lower it too much to ensure a slippery vehicle and the rail impedes head room, but keep it high for more interior space and it impacts performance by affecting aerodynamics. 

Polestar’s solution for the 4, which is based on Volvo/Polestar’s largely aluminium PMA platform, is to both lower the header and move it behind the rear passengers’ heads. Doing so sites the header rail where the rear window would normally be, so a roof-mounted camera now aids rear visibility in lieu of the rear glass. The 4’s drag coefficient is a slippery 0.269. The Tesla Model S’s, for comparison, is 0.208. 

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, formerly design head at Volvo, has been an influencing factor in how the 4 looks. Ingenlath joked that more conservative car makers would still be gauging reaction to the idea at customer clinics. “You are not a design leader if you have to go out and clinic,” he said. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
ds7 2023 001 cornering front
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

The 4 crossover is just under five metres long, with a 102kWh battery pack (94kWh of usable capacity) and 268bhp in single-motor form or 537bhp as a dual-motor model. “It’s a very good addition to the 3,” said Ingenlath. “Polestar will cover the premium SUV segment in a comprehensive way, from €50,000 to, well… Does it ever end?” Polestar’s designers say the 4’s interior has been inspired by fashion-wear. 

The materials used are typically modern in feel but minimalist and elegant in design. Aside from one rotary knob on the centre console, there are no separate buttons for the climate or infotainment. It’s all touchscreen. Missoni said he thinks it’s more usable.

The rear cabin, which has a backlit panel stretching behind the seats, is “a modern Elegant cabin has a button-free layout. Rear view is via camera place to be, very cocooning”, according to Missoni. The rear-view mirror can be flicked from camera screen to mirror so drivers can check on rear-seat occupants. 

The 4 will be built in China and go on sale there first, with a staggered global roll-out to follow. European sales are set to begin next spring.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
tuga 18 April 2023
Not having climate control buttons is annoying. Not having a rear window is just plain stupid.

I don't care if your car needed to have a camera anyway, make it so that people can actually look outside. And if you're going to say that in the future, with driverless cars, you won't need windows, well then I don't care about " slippery " design, or dual motor performance.

Wasn't Scandinavian design supposed to be about function and simplicity?Make something people can get in and actually use without having to read the instructions manual.

What a f****** horrible, stupid idea.

Latest Drives

Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
ds7 2023 001 cornering front
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives