Toyota bZ3 saloon is Tesla Model 3 rival with 372-mile range

Toyota has revealed the bZ3 as its second bespoke battery-electric car, which will be powered by advanced batteries supplied by Chinese EV giant BYD.

Set to go on sale next year, the five-seat Toyota bZ3 will be built and sold exclusively in China. It will follow the Toyota bZ4X SUV, which was launched globally earlier this year.

A third model for the bZ series has also been confirmed to be in development, previewed in a low-lit image revealing the roofline of a sleek compact crossover. More details are set to be revealed later this year.

Based on Toyota’s e-TNGA platform, the bZ3 is said to have “responsive performance, with a low centre of gravity and excellent handling stability”.

It measures 4725mm long, 1835mm wide and 1475mm high, meaning it's similar in size to the Tesla Model 3.

Toyota says the bZ3 provides an ultra-low drag coefficient value of 0.218Cd, with air guides and air curtains found across the saloon’s exterior.

It also benefits from flat door handles, a wind-resistent rear bumper and aluminium wheels, which make it one of the most aerodynamic cars in its class – more so than the Model 3, which has a value of 0.23Cd.

Under the skin sits a bespoke lithium-ion lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, built by BYD, which has been developed to retain 90% of its charge capacity after a 10-year period.

While Toyota hasn’t revealed specific powertrain details such as performance and charging rates, it claims the bZ3 has a range of around 372 miles.

The interior of the car has been designed with Toyota’s “family lounge” concept in mind, where cars are seen more as a family space than just transportation.