BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi partners with Sauber for Formula 1 entry
UP NEXT
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (episode 7)

Audi partners with Sauber for Formula 1 entry

New rules for 2026 pave the way for Audi to begin development of its own F1 powertrain in Germany
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
4 mins read
26 October 2022

Audi will partner with Sauber for its Formula 1 entry in 2026, it has confirmed.

The German car maker plans to purchase a stake in the Swiss motorsport-engineering company and operate its grand prix team as a factory entry.

Sauber will oversee chassis development and production in Hinwil, while Audi will build the powertrain at its motorsport headquarters in Neuberg.

Related articles

“We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project,” said Audi technical boss Oliver Hoffmann.

"We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team.”

Audi previously used Sauber’s facilities to develop race cars for the World Endurance Championship and Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters.

Sauber will continue with current title sponsor Alfa Romeo through the 2023 season but is expected to revert to its own identity for 2024 and 2025.

Audi’s F1 entry came in the wake of the FIA's approval of new F1 engine regulations for the 2026 season, which were broadly seen as a green light for Audi and sibling brand Porsche to enter the sport.

Audi CEO Markus Deusmann previously said: “Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA. Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry.

"With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

“Formula 1 is the next major milestone in Audi’s motorsport history,” said Julius Seebach, who will soon leave his role as boss of Audi Sport to "take on a new strategic business area in technical development, reporting directly to the executive board".

Both Audi and Porsche were awaiting confirmation that the 'motor generator unit - heat' (MGU-H), which captures energy from exhaust gases, would be scrapped from 2026 as part of the rule revamp, given the significant cost of developing such a complex system that has no relevance in a road car development context.

From 2026, electrical energy for the hybrid drivetrain element will be generated exclusively by the more conventional kinetic recovery system, which works via energy recuperation under braking – much like on a road-going EV. That makes entry into the sport a vastly more attractive prospect for the Volkswagen Group brands. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The second generation Audi R8

Audi R8

Audi sends its mid-engined flagship in search of supercar scalps, and largely succeeds - even if rivals like the Porsche 911 Turbo S provide greater driving thrills

Read our review
Back to top

The move towards the use of sustainable fuels in Formula 1 and the introduction of a cost cap for each team in 2023 were also cited as key motivations for Audi to join the sport. 

Audi said that there are already F1 powertrain test benches in place at its Neuburg development centre and that it has started to make preparations "in terms of personnel, buildings and technical infrastructure".

It has also formed a new company specifically dedicated to Formula 1 powertrain development, wholly owned by its motorsport arm, Audi Sport. 

Adam Baker, an Audi recruit from F1 governing body the FIA, will lead that new company as CEO of Audi's Formula 1 project. 

Porsche, however, has yet to solidify its own plans for a Formula 1 entry, abandoning plans for a 50/50 partnership with Red Bull Racing in September.

The announcement of Audi’s entry was welcomed by F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali. He said: “I'm delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator.

“This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow. It's also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector.

"We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA and a former rally driver, described Audi’s entry into F1 as a “milestone”. “First of all, I drove Audis in my career. That was an amazing experience to drive four-wheel drive on the gravel,” he said. “This journey hasn’t been an idea that just came now. To be here, this is where the fruits come.

Car Review
Audi R8
The second generation Audi R8
Read our full road test review
Read more

“It’s definitely going to change a lot. If we didn’t change the PU [power unit regulations] we wouldn’t have given the opportunity for new teams to come. There is no way a big manufacturer would come as a PU supplier if they didn’t stand a chance. They would be humiliated.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Additional reporting by Damien Smith

Used cars for sale

 Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2008
£44,950
30,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2008
£34,995
80,050miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 R Tronic Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2008
£33,995
76,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2007
£35,995
73,303miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Spyder Quattro Euro 5 2dr
2011
£43,990
36,500miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2009
£42,094
47,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 R Tronic Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2008
£32,970
82,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Spyder S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 2dr
2013
£46,995
57,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 2dr
2013
£49,795
53,250miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
Boris9119 27 August 2022

Wow, thought I had stumbled across a conspiracy theory posting, Holmes and Lampard would be proud! Simple reason why both Audi and Porsche are doing their own thing - they are in it to win, not just make up the numbers. Shared equals compromise equals 'not good enough'. VAG has a vested interest in synthetic fuels being successful, and then accepted by legislators. Now, who will be the more succesful, Audi or Porsche?

Lanehogger 26 August 2022

Has a car company or even a racing team ever won a World Rally Championship, a world sportscar title and a F1 constructor's title? If not, Audi possibly has a great shot of being the first. 

Lanehogger 26 August 2022

Although Porsche is taking the cheaper option in sportscars by racing a LMDh car instead of a Hypercar, top level sportscar racing is still expensive even with the advent of the Hypercar class (compared to the eye watering F1 budget equalling LMP1). Audi clearly found that racing in the WEC and F1 would be prohibitively expensive so I'll be suprised if Porsche continues its sportscar programme should they confirm a F1 entry. 

Latest Drives

bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive

View all latest drives