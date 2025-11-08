We’re only 25 years into the 21st century, yet it’s already produced a remarkable wave of game-changing cars.

Hard to believe the millennium turn was that long ago, but the nice round 25-year mark gives us a perfect excuse for reflection.

We’ve already highlighted 25 cars that defined each year, and looked at the bestsellers of the era. But choosing the best cars from 2001–2025? That sparked some serious debate - so we headed to Caffeine & Machine to attempt to settle it.

James Attwood: Illya, shall we start with your Mini, given that it’s from 2001?

Illya Verpraet: It’s significant on a number of levels. Originally it was meant to be just a car, but BMW built a whole brand off it – and it has been incredibly successful. The Mini was part of a wave of retro designs, along with the Volkswagen Beetle and the Chrysler PT Cruiser, but it’s one of the only ones that has really stuck.

Those achievements were contingent on how good a product it was. It wasn’t hacked off another platform but was built on a completely bespoke platform, and the designers had freedom to style it and give it characteristics that linked it to the original Mini.

Steve Cropley: In 25 years, nothing else has come along that could be confused with the Mini. And that 2001 car is better looking than the current one.

IV: That’s because it’s its own thing. The current Minis have to share their platform with a BMW, while this one was a clean slate.

Mark Tisshaw: That car created a brand, but it has remained a problem ever since: even today, the three-door hatchback is the centre of the brand. In 25 years of trying and 10 or 15 other models, nothing else has even got close to being so interesting or so popular.