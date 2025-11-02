The bestsellers - so far.

These, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, are the UK's bestselling new cars of the past 25 years. Surprising? Perhaps not, given that Ford's Focus and Fiesta both well-established names by the turn of the century — occupy the top spots.

But how about the Nissan Qashqai, an entirely new kind of car, working its way in? And it's the only SUV here, which is another surprise. So, too, is the Peugeot 206, which sold for only a single generation. We certainly didn't see that one coming.

Ford Fiesta

Total UK sales: 2,129,648

That the death of the Fiesta made national news headlines demonstrates just how much love Ford's long-serving supermini had received in the UK. But even that perhaps understates its total domination of the market, having held the top spot on the SMMT's annual sales charts between 2009 and 2020. The decision to kill the Fiesta in the face of waning profits could well go down as one of the industry's greatest blunders or bravest decisions of all time.

Ford Focus

Total UK sales: 2,066,304

It's difficult to overstate just how much of a risk the Focus was for Ford of Europe. Sure, the Escort had become naff, but it still sold in huge numbers; to rip up that legacy and start afresh must have taken some convincing. It's just as well, then, that Ford's risk was rewarded with one of the best-selling cars of all time. We'll miss it when it goes.

Vauxhall Corsa

Total UK sales: 1,838,912

Thoroughly unexceptional but a national favourite nonetheless. We would challenge you to find someone who hasn't driven a Corsa at some point. With the Ford Fiesta now gone and the Focus on its way out, we wouldn't be surprised to see this one up top in the years to come.

Vauxhall Astra

Total UK sales: 1,459,214

Being manufactured at Ellesmere Port kept prices for this decent family hatchback attractively low, and that in turn generated huge demand. But sales have yet to recover from the double whammy of Astra production moving to Germany and the model moving upmarket.

Volkswagen Golf

Total UK sales: 1,450,860