BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The best-selling cars of the 21st century
UP NEXT
Autocar at 130: revisiting the 9 issues from our debut year

The best-selling cars of the 21st century

The automotive landscape has changed dramatically in the last 25 years - who has ridden the tides best?

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
2 November 2025

The bestsellers - so far.

These, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, are the UK's bestselling new cars of the past 25 years. Surprising? Perhaps not, given that Ford's Focus and Fiesta both well-established names by the turn of the century — occupy the top spots.

But how about the Nissan Qashqai, an entirely new kind of car, working its way in? And it's the only SUV here, which is another surprise. So, too, is the Peugeot 206, which sold for only a single generation. We certainly didn't see that one coming.

Ford Fiesta

Total UK sales: 2,129,648

That the death of the Fiesta made national news headlines demonstrates just how much love Ford's long-serving supermini had received in the UK. But even that perhaps understates its total domination of the market, having held the top spot on the SMMT's annual sales charts between 2009 and 2020. The decision to kill the Fiesta in the face of waning profits could well go down as one of the industry's greatest blunders or bravest decisions of all time.

Ford Focus

Total UK sales: 2,066,304

It's difficult to overstate just how much of a risk the Focus was for Ford of Europe. Sure, the Escort had become naff, but it still sold in huge numbers; to rip up that legacy and start afresh must have taken some convincing. It's just as well, then, that Ford's risk was rewarded with one of the best-selling cars of all time. We'll miss it when it goes.

Vauxhall Corsa

Total UK sales: 1,838,912

Thoroughly unexceptional but a national favourite nonetheless. We would challenge you to find someone who hasn't driven a Corsa at some point. With the Ford Fiesta now gone and the Focus on its way out, we wouldn't be surprised to see this one up top in the years to come.

Vauxhall Astra

Total UK sales: 1,459,214

Being manufactured at Ellesmere Port kept prices for this decent family hatchback attractively low, and that in turn generated huge demand. But sales have yet to recover from the double whammy of Astra production moving to Germany and the model moving upmarket.

Volkswagen Golf

Total UK sales: 1,450,860

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW 7 Series review 2025 0001
BMW 7 Series
9
BMW 7 Series
alpine a390 a 2025 jh 7
Alpine A390
Alpine A390
Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona
2026 Seat Ibiza front quarter tracking
Seat Ibiza
Seat Ibiza
01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5

View all car reviews

Back to top

No surprise here. For decades the Golf has been quite possibly the best all-rounder on sale: sumptuous but not ostentatious, punchy yet efficient, and with a broad range of powertrains and bodystyles. The Golf is anything to anyone, and the sales figures reflect that.

Nissan Qashqai

Total UK sales: 707,376

Astonishingly, this is the only car in the top 10 that didn't already exist in some form at the turn of the millennium. A remarkable gamble on Nissan's British engineers yielded a huge result - the Qashqai was even the UK's overall best-seller in 2022.

Renault Megane

Total UK sales: 570,638

Perhaps the Mégane's biggest misstep was to lose its edge. The second and third generations sold in huge numbers thanks to their wacky designs, but the Mk4 did nothing all that special, and buyer interest declined.

Renault Clio

Total UK sales: 551,421

Never quite the best in class, but always an attractive, decent-to-drive option. That, and surviving the entire 25-year period, allows the Clio to climb as high as it has. Expect it to remain up here in the years to come.

Volkswagen Polo

Total UK sales: 550,408

A tidy design, a refined drive and an affordable price gave the Polo staying power, and it quietly built a fine reputation and accumulated strong sales.

Peugeot 206

Total UK sales: 529,050

The 206 started rolling off the line at Ryton in summer 1999 to immediate success; in 2002, it passed the 100,000-unit milestone - the kind of sales figure that could sustain an entire brand nowadays.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used cars for sale

 Land Rover RANGE ROVER VELAR 2.0 D200 MHEV Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£38,850
20,787miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi N-Connecta 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£4,990
125,590miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X5 3.0 30d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£38,990
42,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£5,499
86,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi N-Vision XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,295
71,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer 1.4i Turbo Exclusiv Euro 6 5dr
2015
£5,978
52,460miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,795
51,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.5 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,894
50,875miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover RANGE ROVER 4.4 P530 V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£99,995
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xavier 2 November 2025

Ford Europe, please bring back the Fiesta, ffs!! No other supermini comes close, they're all garbage now. Ford Europe really shot itself in the foot by discontinuing the Fiesta and the Focus.  I'd love to replace my 2018 Fiesta with a new one at some point and I sure don't won't won't be doing it with a Puma, which is nothing more than a bloated, Romanian built, overpriced Fiesta. Ford Europe has really nothing to offer anyone in the market for ICE car.

Thekrankis 2 November 2025

Ford dropping its best sellers is a huge blunder. Vauxhall have screwed up too with their Astra.

The future of UK car sales is now owned by the Koreans, Chinese and Japanese. Only Renault with Dacia seems to be bucking the trend. 

Latest Reviews

BMW 7 Series review 2025 0001
BMW 7 Series
9
BMW 7 Series
alpine a390 a 2025 jh 7
Alpine A390
Alpine A390
Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona
2026 Seat Ibiza front quarter tracking
Seat Ibiza
Seat Ibiza
01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5

View all car reviews