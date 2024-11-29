If you’re not ready to move to a fully electric battery-powered car, plug-in hybrid cars are one of the best ways to dip your toe into the world of electrification.

They split the best of both worlds, powered primarily by an internal combustion engine but supported by a sizable battery and an electric motor.

Plug-in hybrid cars can drive solely on electric power for extended periods, unlike regular hybrids or mild hybrids.

While their electric ranges were previously quite short, they’re now growing to impressive levels.

Some can even drive over 60 miles on electric only, which means many drivers might never need to fuel their car with petrol if they keep their cars charged.

Plug-in hybrid cars come in all shapes and sizes. SUVs, saloons, estates and even hatchbacks are now available as plug-in hybrids, so there’s no shortage of choice.

But which are the best you can buy today? We’ve dived into a handful of segments and listed the best so you don’t have to.

Our top pick is the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid, which offers a sublime electric range and excellent comfort for a good price. Read on to see the rest of the list…