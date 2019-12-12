Top 10 best crossover hatchbacks 2019

Part of the reason SUV sales have been booming of late is the emergence of the crossover - a car that combines the taller driving position of larger 4x4s with the relatively compact dimensions of a regular family hatchback.

The Nissan Qashqai arguably kickstarted the market, and other manufacturers were soon to cotton on to the Japanese firm’s recipe for sales success.

These days, any car company worth its salt will have a contender in this segment, so consumers are spoilt for choice. But which models are worth the money? Here are our top 10 picks.

Seat’s first foray into the SUV corner of the market has been a hugely successful one. With the Ateca, the once floundering Spanish manufacturer now has a class-leader on its hands.

It ticks all the right boxes so far as affordability, looks, economy and practicality are concerned and manages to be engaging to drive as well - something that can’t be said of many cars in this segment.

It's not completely perfect, with a 1.6-litre diesel engine that isn’t as refined as the oil-burner in the Qashqai and stingy standard kit at the entry-level. That doesn’t stop the Ateca from scoring top honours in this class, though.