The Volkswagen Group will continue with “strong” restructuring efforts in order to remain competitive after recording an “unsustainable” operating margin for the first nine months of 2025.

The parent of Audi, Porsche, its namesake Volkswagen brand and more posted a 58% drop in profits to €5.4billion, down €7.4bn, leaving it with a pre-tax profit margin of 2.3%.

“This is not sustainable for our business model, in particular in light of the ongoing volatile political situation and market environment,” CFO Arno Antlitz told journalists on Thursday morning.