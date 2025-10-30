BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: VW Group to continue 'strong' cuts amid 'unsustainable' profit drop
UP NEXT
Finish it yourself: Toyota leaves new mini-4x4 purposely incomplete

VW Group to continue 'strong' cuts amid 'unsustainable' profit drop

Group posted a 58% drop in profits, down to €5.4 billion, for the first nine months of 2025, fuelled by US tariffs

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 October 2025

The Volkswagen Group will continue with “strong” restructuring efforts in order to remain competitive after recording an “unsustainable” operating margin for the first nine months of 2025.

The parent of Audi, Porsche, its namesake Volkswagen brand and more posted a 58% drop in profits to €5.4billion, down €7.4bn, leaving it with a pre-tax profit margin of 2.3%.

“This is not sustainable for our business model, in particular in light of the ongoing volatile political situation and market environment,” CFO Arno Antlitz told journalists on Thursday morning.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona
2026 Seat Ibiza front quarter tracking
Seat Ibiza
Seat Ibiza
01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Vaxuhall Frontera Electric front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
8
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera
6
Vauxhall Frontera

View all car reviews