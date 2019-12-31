The Autocar long-term test awards 2019

Every vehicle in the Autocar long-term fleet is subject to an extended spell in our personal garages, to give us, and you, an understanding of what they're like to live with beyond the test drive.

Each performs well in some areas, and not so well in others, which makes for a diverse catalogue of entries into our 2019 long-term test awards. Whether it be as a load-lugging, do-it-all utility vehicle, or as an eye-catching B-road blaster, every car we've had in our car park this year stands a chance at success.

But there's only so many prizes to win. Without further ado, here's the cars that scooped honours among our fleet this year.

The B-Road B-eauty Award

For the most fun car to drive

Winner: Ford Fiesta ST

Highly commended: Mini Cooper S, McLaren 720S

The Fiesta ST has long been our hot hatch of choice, and this latest version doesn’t disappoint. As news editor Lawrence Allan notes: “It might have been one of the cheapest cars on our fleet but, for sheer British B-road entertainment, nothing – not even the McLaren 720S – beats it.”

Road test editor Matt Saunders called the Fiesta “the best pound-for-pound hot hatchback there is”, admitting that “I’d take one over a Focus ST, frankly”.