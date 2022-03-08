Hyundai i10 review

We know cars like the i10 as city cars but there’s little to stop them being everyday family transport these days, such is their capability. Certainly, in the i10’s case, when it comes to accommodating people, it does it easily enough. An average-sized adult can sit behind the same with a couple of inches of both head and leg room to spare, although three people across the rear bench is a squeeze.

A decent driving position is pretty simple to achieve. The seats are smaller than in bigger family cars but supportive and comfortable over distance and the gearlever is sited medium-high. The steering wheel adjusts for rake only, sadly, and we’d prefer a rotary dial to recline the seat rather than a lever. But Hyundai has largely kept things uncomplicated and the i10 is better for it. There are big, clear rotary dials for the ventilation and similarly large buttons for driver and comfort aids.

Perceived quality is reasonable, although we’re not sure it’s up to, say, Volkswagen Up standards. This Premium-trim variant gets a honeycomb design on the door trims, dashboard and centre console, with the last two of those swathed in a silvery plastic, which looks interesting but never quite pulls the interior up a notch. The standard level of kit does, though. As well as air-con, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel make their way into the Premium i10’s kit list.

The front of the cabin gets plenty of storage options, too, from a shelf above the glovebox to a whole host of them along the centre tunnel, although only the rearmost small cubby has a soft surface, and a piece of textile that’s incredibly hard to remove for cleaning, at that. There are only two electricity outlets as well: a USB in the front, which mates a phone to the infotainment system, and a 12V outlet next to it. Many couples or families could probably use one or two more than that.

If you’re looking for a city car, it’s a reasonable bet that you’re not prioritising boot space, but in its class, the i10’s 252 litres and 60/40 split fold rear seat are competitive.

Hyundai i10 infotainment and sat-nav

It’s curious to find a large, 8.0in central touchscreen like the i10’s that has so few standard features. You can pair a phone to its Bluetooth system and play music through it, too, or it will control the radio. And you can change some settings – notably which two things sit on the home screen, plus amend the ‘star’ shortcut button to the bottom left.

That it doesn’t do too much else is fine, because you’ll own a smartphone that does navigation, contains your favourite music and can read out your messages far better than any automotive system currently will. Hence the i10 comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mirroring, which work exactly as those should. Sound quality via four speakers is reasonable for a car at this price and there are cruise control, audio and phone control buttons on the steering wheel.