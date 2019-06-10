Toyota Land Cruiser Utility 3dr long-term review

Back to the top
Life with a Toyota Land Cruiser: Month 4
Turns out that gang of 4x4 numberplate thieves may not actually exist, after all - 20th March 2019
Ever wondered why you see serious off-roaders with their front numberplates relocated to the roof rack? Well, now I know. And for this enlightenment, my gratitude to Mitch McCabe, Autocar videographer and a man who, very kindly, agreed to wade the Toyota Land Cruiser Utility very gently along the edge of a shallow pool while I took a couple of panning photographs.
On the return leg, he thought the pictures would look a bit more splendid if he took a run-up. He was right. So as well as getting a more dramatic picture, I’ve had a front numberplate to reaffix, which means something else to write about – an always-welcome bonus for a long-term test car keeper.
Two things to sort, then. The water pressure proved too much for the numberplate fixings – diddy plastic screws (white, black and yellow, available from all good motor factors) that sacrifice themselves sharpish in times of crisis.
But also it pulled a lug, into which the plate holder screws self-tap, out of the bumper. The plate holder and its screw were intact, ditto the lug. So I unscrewed it, placed a large washer behind the new small hole in the bumper, and screwed it all back together with the washer plugging the small gap. And you’d never know.
It has reminded me, though, of the need to unscrew the numberplate before we start any off-road exercises. It shouldn’t have taken that long for the penny to drop, to be honest – I’ve sunk my hands into enough freezing, muddy puddles over the years trying to retrieve numberplates. But lesson finally learned.
Otherwise, life with the Land Cruiser is as stress-free as always. The miles rack up and it gives me no niggles in daily life, except I have to be incredibly diligent when pressing the clutch pedal to the floor to get the engine to start. If the pedal’s a millimetre away from the carpet, the push-button starter just won’t have it.
The 20,000-mile service will have taken place by the time you read this. It’s a full one rather than the 10,000 interim, and I’m told it’ll take two-and-a-half hours once they get into it. I haven’t had to do much mechanical work other than clean it since the last service, although while the Land Cruiser didn’t drink any oil before its first service, it has wanted a litre of 5W30 over the past 10,000 miles.
Recently, I was starting to become nervy about when the AdBlue warning light would come on again. I checked the fuel log we keep, which suggested it was about time the car would request a top-up. And ping, right on cue, a day later, there the orange light was. You get about 1500 miles’ notice, just in case you’re in the middle of touring Namibia and the local garage doesn’t stock AdBlue. Anyway, I’ll fill it myself before the service, so that it won’t need any when it gets there.
That bloke
To sell, it needs to be
To sell, it needs to be petrol, it needs to be automatic, and it needs better (much wider) wheels. Oh, and they need to do something about that front end, like completely re-design it. Only then I might see one on the roads. As it stands, it's fugly, and will only appeal to an on-site architect with no taste (which is most of them) when he isn't driving his Audi.
lambo58
That bloke is wrong in almost
That bloke is wrong in almost everything he says.
The Landcruiser is the worlds best off road no nonsense vehicle in the world bar none.
Its sold for decades now because of it reliability and sheer toughness to people who want no-nonsense vehicles not interested in poseurs,
There is no substitute.
Edmunda
I don’t know anything about
jason_recliner
That bloke wrote:
Haha!!!
It's one of the best vehicles in the world. The 'proper' Land Cruiser (not sure why the Poms only get povo versions of cars) is obviously better, but it's VERY expensive in comparison. The Prado will do WAY more than the majoroity of owners will ever require.
TStag
OK I don’t get the Land
OK I don’t get the Land Cruiser all. The old Discovery is much better value. The old Discovery is about the same off road, better inside and frankly a nicer place to be. So now consider this. If Land Rover make the new Defender to be like the old Discovery what’s actually is the point of the Land cruiser? It makes no sense at all. Even the Jeep Cherokee is better. No one in the U.K. buys the Land Cruiser this is why!
chris1969
TStag wrote:
I agree to a point, the mk1 was a great all round car (based on the first range rover) which is still very popular all over the world. Trouble is, in the western world we now need ABS, ESP and electronic engine management plus the rear space was a little tight in the early discovery so, if you revised the the original one to modern expectation you would probably end up with a simplified discovery 3. steel springs and solid axles. Lets hope the new defender is what we want.
I still see a demand to bring back the original dicsovery for use in the undeveloped world.
lambo58
Ever owned or driven one long
Ever owned or driven one long term- nah didnt think so. most of the people who buy JLR products are badge snobs- thats all. The rest of world swear by Landcruisers and if you lived in the Australian outback as I do a lot of the year, the last thing I would want to rely on is anything to do with landrovers. Total misearable unreliable rubbish
289
@ TStag
With your blindfolded JLR fanboy view of life of course you wouldnt get the Land Cruiser.
Two things though....the new Defender, when it finally puts in an appearence, wont be a workhorse like the old Disco 1.....it will be far more glossy and urban and a lot more expensive.
What it will be unless JLR make a colossal change in m.o. is unreliable with poor longevity......AND thats why people would buy a stripped out Land Cruiser instead. Its a proper work horse which will keep on working without frequent bouts of welding, gearbox/transmission replacements etc for 20 + years. It doesnt even have alloy wheels (good thing for a true utility vehicle. I bet you wont be able to buy a new Defender with steel wheels! It will be the darling of the Kings Road!!!
lambo58
Spot on
Spot on
G.O.M.
Tstag
The point of the Landcruiser is that is is by far and away the most reliable off roader in the world. In places where that counts, like Africa, the Middle East and the Australian outback you will never see a Land Rover, only Landcruisers and the occassional Nissan Patrol. In the 2018 J D Power quality rankings Land Rover came 32nd out of 32 major manufacturers. The Australians have a saying "If you want to go into the bush it doesn't matter whether you take a Landcruiser or a Land Rover, but if you want to come back out, take a Landcruiser." However you do have a point, but only for UK buyers, "If you want to go into the village to by a pint of milk it doesn't matter whether you take a Landcruiser or a Land Rover or anything at all."
