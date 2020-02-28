Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 28 February

Our selection of affordable mould-breakers kicks off with the chic A2. Launched in 2000, it was not only the first European production car to average 94mpg but also the first mass-market vehicle to feature weight-saving concepts in its construction, with aluminium the principal material.

The UK got very few of the economy-busting 1.2-litre diesel versions. Instead, buyers could choose from 1.4 and 1.6-litre petrols, and a 1.4-litre diesel in two outputs. Today, it’s the 1.4 petrol and lower-powered 1.4 diesel (they each produce 74bhp) that appear to have weathered best. The direct-injection system in the 1.6 petrol can be troublesome, ditto the dual-mass flywheel in the 89bhp 1.4 diesel. This engine’s turbo suffers carbon build-up, too.

At this age, provenance, condition and history should be uppermost in your mind. Find a good one and you could be sitting on a future classic.

We think we have, although the 2002-reg car is a little pricey and its mileage – 28,000 – is a concern. It doesn’t bode well for the condition of the cylinder bores and anything else that has had to work in the cold with insufficient oil. Fortunately it has a full service history, although we’d like to know if that means a fettle each year or every 10,000 miles.