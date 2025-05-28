BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Land Rover Defender update brings styling tweaks, new touchscreen
UP NEXT
First pictures: Volvo XC70 PHEV offers 112 miles of EV range

Land Rover Defender update brings styling tweaks, new touchscreen

Smoked rear lights and gloss black grille bar now standard, with prices starting at £57k

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
28 May 2025

The Land Rover Defender has been updated with a series of subtle styling tweaks and reworked interior technology, including a larger infotainment touchscreen.

The exterior refresh includes a revised headlight design with a smaller centre section – said to provide a “distinctive” graphic when activated – as well as the application of a smoked tint to the rear lights.

A gloss black grille bar becomes a standard fitment and the front and rear bumpers are now painted either silver or satin grey. 

Related articles

Inside, the revised Defender gets a larger, 13.1in touchscreen (up from the current 11.4in), which completely fills the gap between the centre console and the upper surface of the dashboard. 

The update also introduces a driver-facing infrared camera on the steering column, which underpins the driver attention monitoring system mandated by the European Union’s GSR2 legislation. This triggers audio and visual alerts if it detects a driver is not paying attention to the road ahead, but it can be adjusted or disabled altogether using the driver assistance settings in the infotainment. 

Land Rover’s adaptive off-road cruise control system is also being offered on the Defender for the first time, as an optional extra.

2026 Land Rover Defender infotainment screen

Land Rover has yet to announce which powertrains it will offer in the updated Defender but the current line-up is not expected to change. This comprises a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel straight six with 246bhp or 345bhp; a 2.0-litre petrol plug-in hybrid with 296bhp and 30 miles of electric range; and a supercharged 5.0-litre petrol V8 with outputs of 419bhp, 493bhp or 518bhp. 

The range-topping Defender Octa remains available, packing a 626bhp twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 supplied by BMW.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

genesis gv70 electrified 001
Genesis Electrified GV70
7
Genesis Electrified GV70
Fiat Panda Hybrid 2025 jb20250520 9709
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Grande Panda
mini aceman jcw 001
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman
7
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman
mini jcw electric 001
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
7
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Defender review 2024 01 off road

Land Rover Defender

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

Read our review
Back to top

Prices for the updated Defender start at £57,135.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

genesis gv70 electrified 001
Genesis Electrified GV70
7
Genesis Electrified GV70
Fiat Panda Hybrid 2025 jb20250520 9709
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Grande Panda
mini aceman jcw 001
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman
7
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman
mini jcw electric 001
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
7
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5

View all car reviews