Audi cuts product portfolio by nearly a third

'Simplified premium' ethos will result in a 40-45% cull of models and options
Rachel Burgess
by Rachel Burgess
10 September 2019

Audi has simplified its range by more than a quarter over the last year, in response to not only cost-cutting but also consumer demand for less complexity.

Options as well as gearbox, engine combinations and certain models for certain markets have been axed, resulting in a 27% reduction in the product portfolio, and there is still more to go, said CEO Bram Schot.

He said he was hoping to cut complexity by up to 45% from its starting point in summer 2018. “27% is not the end, the end will be 40 or 45%. We think it’s the new premium, it’s simplified premium.”

“It is not easy because at a global perspective, a take rate of 1 or 2% sounds like an easy decision but in a specific country that could be 70% of your sales. It’s very hard decision-making. We’ve done it, and we’re down 27% so that’s huge.”

More news from the Frankfurt motor show

Further culls could also include model lines. Schot commented: “It’s not only models but variations - do we want to have a normal saloon and a sportback? We’re discussing this currently for a specific model.”

Schot said he wants to have 30% less model lines. However, he added Audi wanted to grow in higher segments with models such as the A6, A7, Q7 and Q8. At the same time, they want to attract younger customers which requires the need for more affordable, small cars.

“We want to get more penetration in high-end segment, but at the same time we want to increase young customers which you do not find in that segment.

He continued: “If you take an average customer over 50 years old, they have a completely different requirement set to connectivity and digitalisation than a 25 year old. But the cars where you can afford that most is the cars bought by those over 50.

Our Verdict

Audi A6

Audi A6 2019 road test review - hero front

The 55 TFSI petrol engine is least likely to be bought, but it's a commensurately effective powerplant for a cultured car

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...

"How do we invest more in smaller cars which are affordable to [younger people]? And compare that with the high-end segment where more older drivers have less requirements on digitalisation and connectivity It is an interesting game we have to play for the future.”

Read more

The new world order at Audi, according to CEO Bram Schot​

Audi Sport aims to double sales by 2023​

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...