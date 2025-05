JLR posted pre-tax profits of £2.5 billion in the 12 months to the end of March, its highest profit in 10 years and a 15% increase on the previous year.

The British company today released its results for the 2024/25 financial year, during which it “navigated global economic challenges” to generate £29 billion in revenues and its best profit in a decade.

It reported that its EBIT margin for the year was 8.5%, and in the final quarter of the financial year, that figure climbed as high as 10.7%.