BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: JLR tests Defender Dakar Rally entry ahead of 2026 series
UP NEXT
The best sports cars – driven, rated and ranked

JLR tests Defender Dakar Rally entry ahead of 2026 series

Brand calls start of testing in Morocco "a significant milestone"

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
7 May 2025

Jaguar Land Rover has begun testing its Defender Dakar D7X-R prototype ahead of entering the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship, including the Dakar Rally.

Official pictures have been shown of the mule smashing through the sand in Morocco, which, the British marque says, will mirror the “extreme desert conditions” that await the team in the 2026 series.

The car will compete in the Stock category for production-based vehicles. Although purpose-built for the series, it uses the same D7x aluminium monocoque chassis (hence its D7X-R name), transmission and driveline layout as the standard car. Kit such as suspension, bodywork and more are very much expected to be bespoke. JLR said further details will be revealed later this year.

Related articles

JLR has also announced 14-time Dakar winner Stéphane Peterhansel and Rokas Baciuška as its first two drivers.

“Completing our first official test is a huge milestone and kicks off a busy calendar of testing activity on our journey to Dakar,” said JLR motorsport boss James Barclay. “The team are doing phenomenal work as we prepare for the world’s most challenging off-road race in just eight months’ time.”

The British marque will operate as a works team for the off-road endurance event, using the Defender’s “extreme durability and capability in the most demanding motorsport competition on earth”, it said.

Further details of its entry in the “Everest of motorsport” will be revealed next year, said Barclay, who added: “Our first time ever with a factory entry into the Dakar means we are right at the beginning of our journey. We are conscious of how much we have to learn and achieve before taking the start in 2026, but we are already well under way and looking forward to the adventure,”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Porsche Panamera
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 review
10
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 review
Renault 4 2025 Review front tracking 0183
Renault 4
Renault 4
LR Discovery Sport 2025 jb20250120 7544
Land Rover Discovery Sport
7
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid front tracking 0630
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
10
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
Toyota Prius RT 2025 Review front corner 30
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Defender review 2024 01 off road

Land Rover Defender

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

Read our review
Back to top

The brand is now an official sponsor of the competition until 2028, which means it will provide a fleet of Defender support vehicles specially engineered for the race.

Mark Cameron, Defender brand boss, said: “Adventure is in the very DNA of the Defender brand, so we are inspired to partner with Dakar – the ultimate motorsport adventure – where competitors truly embrace the impossible."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Porsche Panamera
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 review
10
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 review
Renault 4 2025 Review front tracking 0183
Renault 4
Renault 4
LR Discovery Sport 2025 jb20250120 7544
Land Rover Discovery Sport
7
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid front tracking 0630
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
10
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
Toyota Prius RT 2025 Review front corner 30
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius

View all car reviews