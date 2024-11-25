JLR tests Defender Dakar Rally entry ahead of 2026 series

Jaguar Land Rover has begun testing its Defender Dakar D7X-R prototype ahead of entering the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship, including the Dakar Rally.

Official pictures have been shown of the mule smashing through the sand in Morocco, which, the British marque says, will mirror the “extreme desert conditions” that await the team in the 2026 series.

The car will compete in the Stock category for production-based vehicles. Although purpose-built for the series, it uses the same D7x aluminium monocoque chassis (hence its D7X-R name), transmission and driveline layout as the standard car. Kit such as suspension, bodywork and more are very much expected to be bespoke. JLR said further details will be revealed later this year.

JLR has also announced 14-time Dakar winner Stéphane Peterhansel and Rokas Baciuška as its first two drivers.

“Completing our first official test is a huge milestone and kicks off a busy calendar of testing activity on our journey to Dakar,” said JLR motorsport boss James Barclay. “The team are doing phenomenal work as we prepare for the world’s most challenging off-road race in just eight months’ time.”

The British marque will operate as a works team for the off-road endurance event, using the Defender’s “extreme durability and capability in the most demanding motorsport competition on earth”, it said.

Further details of its entry in the “Everest of motorsport” will be revealed next year, said Barclay, who added: “Our first time ever with a factory entry into the Dakar means we are right at the beginning of our journey. We are conscious of how much we have to learn and achieve before taking the start in 2026, but we are already well under way and looking forward to the adventure,”