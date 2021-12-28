Road test yearbook 2021: January to March

2021 was certainly a varied year for us. Here's what happened in the first three months.

January

Modern met retro at the start of the month, with news that the iconic Renault 5 supermini was to be revived as an electric hatchback. A heavy dose of nostalgia ensured the French firm’s prototype became one of the year’s most talked-about models – helped, no doubt, by the confirmation that it would share a platform with a bespoke Alpine-badged hot hatch.

Elsewhere, the industry’s electrification push was on clear display: as the V12-powered Ghost became the 5506th subject of the Autocar road test, we revealed Rolls-Royce’s secret plans for its debut electric model. The EV looks set to be a perfect fit for a brand that so strongly values smoothness, silence and ease of driving.

At the other end of the price spectrum, the Mini Electric and Mazda MX-30 faced off to see which premium compact EV delivered enough driving engagement to get you out of the house for a Sunday blast – if only a short one, given their limited range.

We also took a deep dive into the challenges facing the car industry and the country as a whole in light of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars. Will the country be ready in time? What must be done to prepare? And will transport changes alone make a significant impact in reducing air pollution and limiting global warming? It’s a complex issue that continues to stoke debate.

January wasn’t all electrons and CCS connectors, of course. The BMW M5 CS arrived with 626bhp from its twin-turbocharged V8 engine, improving on the already stellar M5 Competition with upgrades designed to extract startling track times from the near-two-tonne saloon. We also found out from Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace what it’s like to drive the W16-powered Chiron at Vmax speed after he became the first person to take a production car beyond the 300mph barrier.