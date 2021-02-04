Vauxhall Mokka-e 2021 UK review

Vauxhall isn’t hanging around when it comes to electrification. By the end of the year, the British brand will have nine plug-in hybrid or fully electric models, a list that already includes the Corsa-e supermini, Grandland X plug-in hybrid and Vivaro-e electric van.

The new Mokka-e is gunning to be the most important of the lot. The compact crossover EV arrives as demand for electric cars is at its highest to date, and the small SUV class in general has never been more popular.

It also introduces a major departure from Vauxhall’s design norms, showcasing elements that premiered on the outlandish GTX concept car. These include a minimal Vizor front grille that merges the griffin badge and headlights into a single unit that also helps lower the car’s drag coefficient to 0.32, down from 0.35 in the old, petrol-powered Mokka X. Short front and rear overhangs help give it an altogether more purposeful look, one that I’d argue rubs shoulders with the Ford Puma for visual appeal.

The Mokka-e uses the same 134bhp motor and 50kWh battery as the Peugeot e-2008, with which it shares its CMP platform. The combination sends power to the front axle only through a single-speed transmission, promises 201 miles of WLTP-certified range, and supports 100kW DC rapid charging for an 80% recharge in 30 minutes. A Mode 3 cable comes as standard, but not a three-pin for home charging sans wallbox.