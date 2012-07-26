Is the Toyota GT86 reliable?

The GT86 is a reliable car and shouldn't present any major issues if it is regularly maintained with oil changes and a service. Indeed, it isn't totally free of issues (see below) but theses are all well known and repairable.

Many owners if forums have shared stories of driving their cars well over 100,000 miles without any problems.

Engine: High oil consumption is a common trait of the 4U-GSE engine so be prepared to top it up every 1000-2000 miles. Make sure you use the recommended synthetic oil too.

Oil can leak from the camshaft blanking plate or the cam chain cover. If it’s the former, a new gasket will fix it, but if it’s the latter, then it’s a much bigger, engine-out job to replace it.

Knocking from the engine could signal an issue with either the rod bearings or crankshaft bearings, often caused by a lack of lubrication. If the car sounds like a tractor, run away because the cost to repair it can be around £2500 – and in the worst case you might need a new engine.

Clutch: The OEM clutch isn’t the strongest and can wear faster than expected. Check for a high bite point and that gearchanges are smooth. Upgrading to a performance clutch is worth considering: a kit from Toyota specialist Fensport is sub-£500.

Rust: Have a good look at the underside of the car for corrosion. The front and rear subframes are the main culprits. If the corrosion is severe enough, it will need a new subframe to pass its MOT. Budget around £200-£300 for a second-hand unit.

Body: Check for condensation in the headlights – a common issue. The GT86’s paint is quite soft and prone to chips, too, so consider adding paint protection film. Inspect the car carefully for signs of accident damage and repairs, given its propensity to wag its tail.

Tyres: Talking of which, check the tread of the tyres, paying close attention to the rears. Michelin Primacy tyres are standard fit.

An owner's view

Cat McGovern: “I’ve had my GT86 for three years and I have no intention of selling it. I like its no-nonsense interior, with just a small touchscreen being the only visible tech, and the big tachometer in front of you, which makes you think you’re in a true sports car. Its clutch pedal is extremely light, though, and takes a lot of getting used to, and the narrow tyres mean it’s pretty tail-happy. It’s no AMG, though, so you can still have lots of fun.”

Also worth knowing

If you want smartphone-mirroring functions like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, it’s best to fit an aftermarket touchscreen to the GT86’s dashboard. There are plenty of different types, with prices varying from £200-£500.

The GT86 was co-developed with the Subaru BRZ and they are in many ways identical, sharing the same chassis and engine. The BRZ doesn’t look exactly the same and has a different interior trim. It also has a softer suspension set-up and feels more measured to drive, while the GT86 feels livelier.