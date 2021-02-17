205mph McLaren Artura gets UK public debut at Goodwood

The Mclaren Artura has been given its public UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed as the 671bhp, plug-in supercar took centre stage on the firm's exhibition stand.

It's McLaren first ‘clean sheet’ supercar since the game-changing 12C a decade ago, replacing almost every facet of its V8-engined Sports and Super Series models with an all-new design that provides early clues about how it will deal with the age of electrification.

The Artura, which is available to order now from £185,500, is a plugin hybrid with a governed 205mph top speed and 3.0sec 0-60mph acceleration.

In addition to the explosive performance, it can cruise for up to 19 miles on battery power alone and its combined fuel economy exceeds 50mpg.

At the kerb, the Artura weighs just 27kg more than a 720S even though its 671bhp powertrain consists of a newly designed twin-turbo V6 engine, a 92bhp electric motor and a 7.4kWh battery, all mated to a new eight-speed gearbox. The hybrid components weigh 130kg in their own right, showing the extent of McLaren’s weight-saving measures across the rest of the new car.

With the arrival of the Artura, McLaren is ditching its confusing policy of using numbers to distinguish its cars, in favour of names.

Also disappearing is the demarcation between Sports and Super Series models: the new car is positioned as a supercar, above the recently launched GT but below the £220,000 720S. McLaren has already confirmed that a full-electric model is under development and scheduled to hit the market “after 2025”.

Chassis and body design

The Artura has an all-new central carbonfibre tub that’s lighter than the one previous cars used, with aluminium crash beams front and rear and an aluminium rear subframe to support the engine and rear suspension. The ‘shrinkwrapped’ body panels are a combination of carbonfibre and Superformed aluminium.

The new passenger cell, made at McLaren’s Sheffield carbon works, weighs just 82kg, even though it extends further rearward than its predecessors to incorporate a super-stiff, crash-proof battery carrier.

It looks broadly similar to the outgoing components, but McLaren says the new chassis uses four new carbon materials, a new resin and a new structural core for greater stiffness. In addition, several bonded metal parts in the previous cars, including the windscreen surround, are replaced by carbon.